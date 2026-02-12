JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Postponed, NTA To Announce Scores On February 16
NTA has postponed the JEE Main January session result from February 12 to February 16, citing additional time required for processing.
Kota: The result of the the January session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, the country’s largest engineering entrance test, originally scheduled to be announced today (February 12), has been postponed till Monday, February 16.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) requires additional time to process the results. Therefore, the agency has deferred the announcement by four days. The NTA announced the postponement in an official notice issued late Wednesday night.
Over 13 Lakh Candidates Appeared
According to education expert Dev Sharma, as many as 13,50,969 candidates had registered for the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) papers in the January session. Of them, 13,00,368 appeared, marking an attendance of around 96.25 per cent, reflecting very strong participation.
Earlier, NTA had indicated that the result would be declared by February 12 after releasing the provisional answer key on February 4 and closing the objection window on February 6.
What Students Will See In The Scorecard?
Once declared, candidates will be able to log in to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password, or their date of birth, to download the result.
The scorecard will mention:
- Candidate’s name
- Application and roll numbers
- Subject-wise percentile in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics
- Total percentile score
- All India Rank
- Category rank
Qualification Status For JEE Advanced
The result is crucial because it determines eligibility for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) through JEE Advanced. At the same time, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded institutes primarily rely on JEE Main ranks. Many private universities and several state counselling systems also consider these scores.
Questions Over Timelines
Expert Dev Sharma noted that NTA had announced the examination calendar months in advance, and any shift in result dates can impact students’ planning. However, he added that informing candidates in advance is a positive step.
He said, “In earlier years, dates were announced, but results were delayed without prior notice, forcing students to check the website repeatedly. This time, advance communication will reduce anxiety.”
He added that the system appears to be taking cues from the process followed for JEE Advanced, conducted by the IITs, where timelines are fixed well in advance and usually adhered to.
After the result, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, while others can participate in counselling or opt to improve their performance in the second session of JEE Main.
JEE Main 2026 Result: What Happens Next?
Q1. Who becomes eligible for JEE Advanced?
Admission to JEE Advanced is reserved for the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main candidates, who qualify for entry to the Indian Institutes of Technology.
Q2. What if I don’t qualify for JEE Advanced?
You can still seek admission to NITs, IIITs, other government-funded institutes and many private universities that accept JEE Main scores.
Q3. What is JoSAA counselling?
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority conducts the centralised counselling process for IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs based on JEE Main and JEE Advanced ranks.
Q4. Can I improve my score?
Yes. If you are not satisfied, you can register for the next JEE Main session to try and secure a better percentile.
Q5. What should I do immediately after downloading the scorecard?
Check all personal details, marks and percentile carefully. Print multiple copies, as you will need them for counselling and admission.
