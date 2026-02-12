ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Postponed, NTA To Announce Scores On February 16

Students awaiting JEE Main results must wait 4 more days, as NTA shifted the declaration to February 16. ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: The result of the the January session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, the country’s largest engineering entrance test, originally scheduled to be announced today (February 12), has been postponed till Monday, February 16.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) requires additional time to process the results. Therefore, the agency has deferred the announcement by four days. The NTA announced the postponement in an official notice issued late Wednesday night.

Over 13 Lakh Candidates Appeared

According to education expert Dev Sharma, as many as 13,50,969 candidates had registered for the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) papers in the January session. Of them, 13,00,368 appeared, marking an attendance of around 96.25 per cent, reflecting very strong participation.

Earlier, NTA had indicated that the result would be declared by February 12 after releasing the provisional answer key on February 4 and closing the objection window on February 6.

What Students Will See In The Scorecard?

Once declared, candidates will be able to log in to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password, or their date of birth, to download the result.

The scorecard will mention:

Candidate’s name

Application and roll numbers

Subject-wise percentile in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

Total percentile score

All India Rank

Category rank

Qualification Status For JEE Advanced

The result is crucial because it determines eligibility for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) through JEE Advanced. At the same time, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded institutes primarily rely on JEE Main ranks. Many private universities and several state counselling systems also consider these scores.

