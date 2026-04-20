JEE Main 2026 Results Today; NTA To Release Rank For Over 15 Lakh Candidates
With record participation, JEE Main 2026 results may see multiple toppers as identical percentile scores can result in shared All India Rank 1.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Kota: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 (Session 2) for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be declared today, on Monday, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) set to release the All India Rank (AIR) alongside the scorecards.
The rankings will determine eligibility for JEE Advanced, with the top 2.5 lakh candidates qualifying for the JEE-Advanced, while the rest can secure admissions to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs).
Why Rank 1 May Be Shared This Year?
A major development this year is the potential for multiple AIR 1 holders. Kabir Chhillar, a Gurugram-based student preparing in Kota, Rajasthan, achieved a perfect 300/300 in Session 1. Several other candidates also scored the same, and if additional perfect scorers are recorded in Session 2, multiple students will also hold Rank 1 under the percentile system.
Unlike traditional ranking systems, JEE Main uses percentile normalisation, which means candidates with identical top percentile scores are awarded the same rank. This makes ties at Rank 1 more likely, especially in years with multiple perfect scorers, a key differentiator in JEE compared to many other entrance exams.
Record Participation Likely To Break 2025 Numbers
JEE Main 2026 is expected to set a new participation record, continuing the upward trend seen in recent years.
Session 1 (January): 13.55 lakh registrations, 13.04 lakh appearances
Session 2 (April): 11.10 lakh registrations, 10.30 lakh appearances
The NTA has yet to release the total number of unique candidates. However, experts estimate that total participation could exceed 15 lakh, possibly surpassing the 2025 record of 15.39 lakh registrations and 14.75 lakh appearances. This increase illustrates the intensifying competition for engineering admissions in India.
Unique Candidates Formula
A technical methodology that affects candidate rankings, explaining how candidates are calculated, deserves more attention than it often receives.
Since most students appear in both sessions to improve scores, NTA avoids duplication by:
- Counting all candidates from Session 1
- Adding only those Session 2 candidates who did not appear earlier
This combined pool ultimately determines the final merit list and AIR, highlighting a lesser-known aspect that affects candidate outcomes.
Massive Exam Scale Across India And Abroad
The exam was conducted across 318 cities, including 14 international locations, through 566 centres, underlining the global reach of JEE Main.
This makes JEE Main one of the world’s largest entrance exams.
Shift-Based Normalisation: Key To Fair Scoring
Since JEE Main is held in multiple shifts with varying difficulty levels, raw scores are not directly compared.
Instead:
- Raw marks (+4 correct, -1 incorrect) are calculated
- Scores are then normalised across shifts
- Final scores are expressed as percentiles (NTA score)
This ensures fairness, but it also explains why even small differences can significantly affect ranks.
Percentile System Explained
The percentile system used in JEE Main ensures fairness across multiple exam shifts with varying difficulty levels. Instead of comparing raw marks directly, the NTA calculates a candidate’s percentile score based on their relative performance within a session.
This is done by determining the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or less than a particular candidate. The formula considers the total number of candidates in a session and assigns each student a score of up to 100.
This normalisation process balances differences in question paper difficulty across shifts and ensures that rankings are calculated on a uniform basis.
What Makes 2026 Different
JEE Main 2026 stands out for three key reasons:
- Possible multiple Rank 1 holders due to perfect scores.
- Record-breaking participation is likely to cross 15 lakh.
- Increased reliance on normalisation, making ranks more competitive.
What Happens Next
Once results are declared:
- Top candidates will move to JEE Advanced 2026.
- Others will participate in counselling for NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.
With tighter competition and evolving scoring dynamics, even marginal score differences could significantly impact college allocation this year.
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