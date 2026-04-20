ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2026 Results Today; NTA To Release Rank For Over 15 Lakh Candidates

Students outside an exam centre after appearing for JEE Main 2026. ( File Photo/ETV Bharat )

Kota: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 (Session 2) for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be declared today, on Monday, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) set to release the All India Rank (AIR) alongside the scorecards.

The rankings will determine eligibility for JEE Advanced, with the top 2.5 lakh candidates qualifying for the JEE-Advanced, while the rest can secure admissions to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs).

Why Rank 1 May Be Shared This Year?

A major development this year is the potential for multiple AIR 1 holders. Kabir Chhillar, a Gurugram-based student preparing in Kota, Rajasthan, achieved a perfect 300/300 in Session 1. Several other candidates also scored the same, and if additional perfect scorers are recorded in Session 2, multiple students will also hold Rank 1 under the percentile system.

Unlike traditional ranking systems, JEE Main uses percentile normalisation, which means candidates with identical top percentile scores are awarded the same rank. This makes ties at Rank 1 more likely, especially in years with multiple perfect scorers, a key differentiator in JEE compared to many other entrance exams.

Record Participation Likely To Break 2025 Numbers

JEE Main 2026 is expected to set a new participation record, continuing the upward trend seen in recent years.

Session 1 (January): 13.55 lakh registrations, 13.04 lakh appearances

Session 2 (April): 11.10 lakh registrations, 10.30 lakh appearances

The NTA has yet to release the total number of unique candidates. However, experts estimate that total participation could exceed 15 lakh, possibly surpassing the 2025 record of 15.39 lakh registrations and 14.75 lakh appearances. This increase illustrates the intensifying competition for engineering admissions in India.

Unique Candidates Formula

A technical methodology that affects candidate rankings, explaining how candidates are calculated, deserves more attention than it often receives.

Since most students appear in both sessions to improve scores, NTA avoids duplication by:

Counting all candidates from Session 1

Adding only those Session 2 candidates who did not appear earlier

This combined pool ultimately determines the final merit list and AIR, highlighting a lesser-known aspect that affects candidate outcomes.