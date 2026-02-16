JEE Main 2026 January Session Result Today; NTA Releases Final Answer Key
National Testing Agency will release the final answer key for the JEE Main 2026 January session, and the results will be declared today.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST|
Updated : February 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Kota: The result of the January session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, the country’s largest engineering entrance examination, will be released today, February 16.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already issued the final answer key for the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) exams, based on which the results have been prepared.
📢 JEE (Main) Session 1 – 2026 Update
The Final Answer Keys for Session 1 are now officially available!
Candidates can visit the official NTA website to download the PDF and verify Question IDs and confirmed keys for their respective shifts.
🔗 Check here:… pic.twitter.com/WPnjYfg9B1
This time, nine questions have been dropped, seven from Physics and two from Mathematics. No question has been dropped in Chemistry. However, there are three questions for which more than one answer has been declared correct. The results and scorecards are expected shortly.
Education expert Dev Sharma said that nine questions in total have been dropped from the paper, including seven from Physics and two from Mathematics. In addition, one question in each of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics has more than one correct answer.
Last year, in the first session of 2025, only six questions were dropped, four from Physics and one each from Mathematics and Chemistry.
These questions have been dropped:
- In the first shift held on January 22, Question No. 16 of Physics was dropped.
- In the second shift on January 22, Questions 10 and 17 of Physics were dropped.
- In the same second shift, Question No. 20 of Mathematics has also been dropped.
- In the first shift on January 23, Question No. 20 of Physics was dropped.
- In the second shift on January 23, Questions 1 and 4 of Physics were dropped.
- In the second shift on January 24, Question No. 22 of Physics was dropped.
- Similarly, on January 28, Question No. 23 of Mathematics was dropped.
More than one answer accepted as correct:
- In the second shift on January 23, three options were accepted as correct for Question No. 18 in Physics.
- In the first shift on January 24, two options were accepted as correct for Question No. 10 in Chemistry.
- In the second shift on January 24, all four options were accepted as correct for Question No. 14 in Mathematics.
- It should be noted that the results of the January session of JEE Main 2026 were to be declared on February 12.
The NTA required additional time to process the results. Hence, the announcement has been deferred by four days. More than 13,50,000 candidates had registered for the BE and BTech papers in the January session. Among them, 13,00,368 appeared, recording an attendance of about 96.25 per cent, indicating strong participation.
Earlier, the NTA had indicated that the result would be declared by February 12 after releasing the provisional answer key on February 4 and closing the objection window on February 6.
How To Download Scorecard
Follow these steps to download your result:
- Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result.”
- Enter the required credentials:
Application number
Password or date of birth
Security pin
- Click Submit.
- Your scorecard will appear on the screen.
- Download and save the PDF for future use.
Candidates should take multiple printouts, as the scorecard will be required during counselling and admission.
Details Mentioned On Scorecard
The scorecard will include key information about your performance. Students are advised to verify every detail carefully after downloading.
Information include:
- Candidate’s name
- Roll number and application number
- Parents’ details
- State code of eligibility
- Subject-wise percentile (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)
- Total marks and overall percentile
- All India Rank (AIR)
- Category rank
- Qualifying status for JEE Advanced
If any discrepancy is found, candidates must contact the NTA immediately.
