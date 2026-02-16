ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2026 January Session Result Today; NTA Releases Final Answer Key

Kota: The result of the January session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, the country’s largest engineering entrance examination, will be released today, February 16.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already issued the final answer key for the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) exams, based on which the results have been prepared.

This time, nine questions have been dropped, seven from Physics and two from Mathematics. No question has been dropped in Chemistry. However, there are three questions for which more than one answer has been declared correct. The results and scorecards are expected shortly.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that nine questions in total have been dropped from the paper, including seven from Physics and two from Mathematics. In addition, one question in each of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics has more than one correct answer.

Last year, in the first session of 2025, only six questions were dropped, four from Physics and one each from Mathematics and Chemistry.

These questions have been dropped: