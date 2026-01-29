ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2026 January Session Records Highest-Ever Attendance: NTA data

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the attendance data for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams till January 28, revealing a record number of candidates appearing for the exam. The January session of the JEE Main 2026 (BE/BTech) concluded on Wednesday. According to NTA data, 13,00,368 students appeared, marking the highest attendance in the past five years.

Education expert Dev Sharma said over 13.50 lakh candidates had registered for the January session, out of which more than 13 lakh took the examination, resulting in an attendance rate of 96.25 per cent, the highest so far. In 2025, 13.11 lakh students had registered, of whom 12.58 lakh appeared.

He said JEE Main has been conducted in two sessions over the past four years, and the number of unique candidates is expected to rise significantly in 2026 as well. Based on previous trends, around two lakh additional unique candidates are expected to appear in the second session, potentially taking the total number of unique test-takers beyond 15 lakh.

Unique candidates include students who appear in either one or both sessions. Many candidates reappear in the second session to improve their scores, while some new candidates register only for the second session. The All India Rank (AIR) is calculated based on the combined pool of unique candidates from both sessions.