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JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Results Out; Three From Kerala Among Four Who Secured Perfect Scores

Aspirants leave examination center after appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 conducted by National Testing Agency, in Patna ( ANI )

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday night released the results for Paper 2—covering the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) and Bachelor of Planning (B.Planning) programs—of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2026). Four students achieved a perfect score of 100 percentile in the country's largest engineering entrance exam.

Candidates can view their results by visiting the NTA's official website. The four students scoring a perfect 100 percentile include two students each from the B.Arch and B.Planning streams. The results highlight the dominance of Kerala, with three of the four candidates who scored 100 percentile hailing from the state.

In the B.Planning examination, Gouri Shankar V from Kerala and Sarthak Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh achieved a 100 percentile score. Likewise, in the B.Arch stream, Meera Krishna R.S. and Surya Tejas S, both from Kerala, secured a 100 percentile.

The National Testing Agency has also released a list of the top 10 students in both the B.Arch and B.Planning categories. The list of B.Arch toppers features three candidates from Kerala, two from Tamil Nadu, and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Similarly, the list of B.Planning toppers includes three students from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. Students can download their scorecards from the National Testing Agency's official JEE Main website.

Kerala's Female Topper