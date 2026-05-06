JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Results Out; Three From Kerala Among Four Who Secured Perfect Scores
The four students scoring a perfect 100 percentile include two students each from the B.Arch and B.Planning streams.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday night released the results for Paper 2—covering the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) and Bachelor of Planning (B.Planning) programs—of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2026). Four students achieved a perfect score of 100 percentile in the country's largest engineering entrance exam.
Candidates can view their results by visiting the NTA's official website. The four students scoring a perfect 100 percentile include two students each from the B.Arch and B.Planning streams. The results highlight the dominance of Kerala, with three of the four candidates who scored 100 percentile hailing from the state.
In the B.Planning examination, Gouri Shankar V from Kerala and Sarthak Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh achieved a 100 percentile score. Likewise, in the B.Arch stream, Meera Krishna R.S. and Surya Tejas S, both from Kerala, secured a 100 percentile.
The National Testing Agency has also released a list of the top 10 students in both the B.Arch and B.Planning categories. The list of B.Arch toppers features three candidates from Kerala, two from Tamil Nadu, and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka.
Similarly, the list of B.Planning toppers includes three students from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. Students can download their scorecards from the National Testing Agency's official JEE Main website.
Kerala's Female Topper
In the B.Arch examination, Meera Krishna RS has emerged as the female topper, securing a perfect 100 percentile score. Conversely, in the B.Planning stream, no female candidate managed to achieve a 100 percentile score. Meera Krishna RS—who secured a 100 percentile in B.Arch—has also claimed the title of female topper in B.Planning with a percentile score of 99.9808356.
The Toppers: Kerala Dominates
The list of B.Arch toppers includes Meera Krishna RS and Surya Tejas S from Kerala; Sushil Narayan S and Nivandathi Venkatesh from Tamil Nadu; Anshita Suresh Maliyat from Karnataka; Vasanthu Anvi from Andhra Pradesh; Parth Thakur from Himachal Pradesh; Sara Shakeel Akhtar Bohri from Maharashtra; Teluri Shreyas Reddy from Telangana; and Nandana Azhai from Kerala.
The B.Planning toppers include Gourishankar and Louis Bright Kanjirathingal from Kerala; Sarthak Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh; Arnav Shukla from Rajasthan; Yuvraj Singh Sandhu from Jharkhand; Soham Sharma from Karnataka; Madduri Naga Pradyumna Reddy from Telangana; Yashwanth Mahendran Priya from Tamil Nadu; Meera Krishna RS from Kerala; and Aditya Kumar from Karnataka.
A total of 94,513 candidates had registered for the B.Arch examination, out of whom 67,139 actually appeared for the test. In the B.Planning stream, 45,729 candidates registered, with 30,050 ultimately appearing for the exam. The examination was conducted on January 29 during the first session of JEE Main, and on April 7 during the second session.
The results have been declared based on the performance of students who appeared for both examinations. The All India Ranks for Paper 2 have been released for the students.
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