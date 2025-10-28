Expert Says JEE Main 2026 Online Applications Likely To Begin Anytime Soon

ETV Bharat / bharat

Published : October 28, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST

Kota: The online applications for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2026) are expected to begin in the last week of October. Kota-based education expert Dev Sharma said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had issued an advisory announcing the tentative schedule and confirming that the process would open on the official website. The NTA started the online application process on October 28 last year, stressing parents and students, as it has not started yet this year.

"The applications could start today or tomorrow. Millions of students are eagerly waiting, as last year over 15.39 lakh applications were received and 14.75 lakh students appeared," Sharma said.

According to Sharma, for the first time, the NTA released a demo link to help students understand the online process and required documents. The demo link also explains how to fill out the online application based on those documents.

Candidates can apply for both the January and April sessions simultaneously or separately. Applications will be processed using the registration number from the first session. Sharma further explained that for the 2025 applications, the NTA did not extend the application deadline beyond the scheduled dates, and a similar trend is expected this year.

"Students should use the demo link and complete their applications within the first week after the portal opens,” Sharma said. The agency has already issued detailed guidelines regarding the Aadhaar Card and category certificate requirements.

