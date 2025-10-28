ETV Bharat / bharat

Expert Says JEE Main 2026 Online Applications Likely To Begin Anytime Soon

Kota: The online applications for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2026) are expected to begin in the last week of October. Kota-based education expert Dev Sharma said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had issued an advisory announcing the tentative schedule and confirming that the process would open on the official website. The NTA started the online application process on October 28 last year, stressing parents and students, as it has not started yet this year.

"The applications could start today or tomorrow. Millions of students are eagerly waiting, as last year over 15.39 lakh applications were received and 14.75 lakh students appeared," Sharma said.

According to Sharma, for the first time, the NTA released a demo link to help students understand the online process and required documents. The demo link also explains how to fill out the online application based on those documents.