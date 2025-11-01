ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2026: Online Application Begins; Check Category-Wise Fees, Registration Process And Tentative Exam Dates

Kota: The online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, India's largest engineering entrance test, has finally begun. National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, opened applications post midnight on Friday (October 31).

Candidates can apply till November 27, 2025, through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to education expert Dev Sharma, the online application will take place in three stages including registration, filling up of application form, and payment of fees. Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are mandatory subjects for the exam, and there is no age limit for candidates applying for the exam.

Students who have passed or are currently in Class 12 are eligible to apply. The details entered must be based on their Class 10 board marks.

Last year, 15.39 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main 2025, while 14.75 lakh appeared for the exam. Sharma said the number is expected to rise this year.

Exam Schedule

The first session of JEE Main 2026 will be conducted between January 21 and 30, 2026, while the second session is scheduled from April 1 to 10, 2026.

As per NTA, result of January session will be announced on February 12, 2026, while that of April session will be out on April 20, 2026.

Exam Fees (Category-wise)

General category (BE/BTech): Rs 1,000

Female candidates (General): Rs 800

EWS and OBC (Male): Rs 900

EWS and OBC (Female): Rs 800

SC/ST/Differently-abled/Third gender: Rs 500

For candidates appearing in both BArch and BPlan exams:

General/EWS/OBC (Male): Rs 2,000

General/EWS/OBC (Female): Rs 1,600

SC/ST/Differently-abled/Third gender: Rs 1,000

For candidates opting for exam centers outside India:

General (Male): Rs 5,000

General (Female): Rs 4,000

EWS/OBC (Male): Rs 4,500

EWS/OBC (Female): Rs 4,000

SC/ST/Differently-abled: Rs 2,500