JEE Main 2026: Online Application Begins; Check Category-Wise Fees, Registration Process And Tentative Exam Dates
Online applications have begun for JEE Main 2026, the gateway to top engineering institutions like IITs, NITs and IIITs. Registration process open till November 27.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 7:51 AM IST
Kota: The online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, India's largest engineering entrance test, has finally begun. National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, opened applications post midnight on Friday (October 31).
Candidates can apply till November 27, 2025, through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
According to education expert Dev Sharma, the online application will take place in three stages including registration, filling up of application form, and payment of fees. Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are mandatory subjects for the exam, and there is no age limit for candidates applying for the exam.
Students who have passed or are currently in Class 12 are eligible to apply. The details entered must be based on their Class 10 board marks.
Last year, 15.39 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main 2025, while 14.75 lakh appeared for the exam. Sharma said the number is expected to rise this year.
Exam Schedule
The first session of JEE Main 2026 will be conducted between January 21 and 30, 2026, while the second session is scheduled from April 1 to 10, 2026.
As per NTA, result of January session will be announced on February 12, 2026, while that of April session will be out on April 20, 2026.
Exam Fees (Category-wise)
General category (BE/BTech): Rs 1,000
Female candidates (General): Rs 800
EWS and OBC (Male): Rs 900
EWS and OBC (Female): Rs 800
SC/ST/Differently-abled/Third gender: Rs 500
For candidates appearing in both BArch and BPlan exams:
General/EWS/OBC (Male): Rs 2,000
General/EWS/OBC (Female): Rs 1,600
SC/ST/Differently-abled/Third gender: Rs 1,000
For candidates opting for exam centers outside India:
General (Male): Rs 5,000
General (Female): Rs 4,000
EWS/OBC (Male): Rs 4,500
EWS/OBC (Female): Rs 4,000
SC/ST/Differently-abled: Rs 2,500
Third gender: Rs 3,000
The exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Admissions Through JEE Main
JEE Main scores are used for admissions to NITs, IIITs, and Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). It also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, through which students can seek admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
Dev Sharma said that the number of candidates has steadily been steadily increasing. In 2021, around 10.48 lakh had registered, while 9.39 lakh appeared in the exam. Next year, in 2022, there were 10.26 lakh registrations, of which 9.05 lakh appeared. In 2023, 11.3 lakh students appeared in the exam. 2024 saw 14.15 lakh aspirants sitting in the exam while in 2025, 14.75 lakh appeared, which is a 57 percent rise since 2021.
The application process will be conducted in three stages:
(i) Registration
Visit the JEE Main website.
Enter name, parents' name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and address.
Then set a password.
Enter the security question and answer.
Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.
The candidate will then receive a JEE Main registration number.
(ii) Application Form
Candidates will need to enter valid ID card, including Aadhaar and PAN card.
Login using DigiLocker, Aadhaar, AAPAR ID, Academic Bank of Credit ID card details, Indian passport, or PAN card.
Provide category and disability status. Those with disabilities will need to provide their UDID.
Next, enter nationality, state code of eligibility, category, and exam center.
Then provide details of Class 10th and 12th.
Upload scanned copies of documents, photographs and signatures.
(iii) Fee Payment
Candidate require to pay the exam fee online. (Payment can be made through net banking, debit/credit cards, and UPI.)
Once the application process is complete, take a print out of the confirmation page and keep it for future reference.
