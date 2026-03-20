JEE Main 2026: NTA Yet To Release Exam City Slips As Second Session Date Approaches
The JEE Main exam may be postponed in various Middle East countries due to ongoing conflicts, said Education expert Dev Sharma.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Kota: With the second session of the JEE Main exam set to begin on April 2, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to release students' advance city intimation slips confirming their exam cities.
The exam is planned across 323 cities in India and 15 international locations, though unrest in some foreign countries may cause delays there.
Education expert Dev Sharma said about 1.2 million students are expected to appear for this second phase, bringing the total number of unique candidates across both sessions to over 1.6 million.
“For the first session, the NTA released city slips about two weeks before the exam started. Since this exam begins April 2, the slips should be released immediately so students can make travel arrangements,” he said.
Students often need train or bus reservations or help from family to reach their exam centres on time, according to Sharma.
The exam will be held in roughly 10 shifts, and slips are usually released to all candidates at once. These slips also provide information on the exam schedule and duration.
While the Advance City Intimation Slip gives the exam city and dates, the specific exam centre is only shared on the admit card, which is issued 2 to 3 days before the exam. “This process is done to prevent cheating and protect exam security, especially since the test is computer-based,” Sharma said.
In the Middle East, the JEE Main exam may be postponed due to ongoing conflicts. The exam centres in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE could face delays. However, the NTA will proceed with the exams on schedule in India from April 2 to April 8, Sharma added.
Also Read