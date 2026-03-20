ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2026: NTA Yet To Release Exam City Slips As Second Session Date Approaches

Kota: With the second session of the JEE Main exam set to begin on April 2, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to release students' advance city intimation slips confirming their exam cities.

The exam is planned across 323 cities in India and 15 international locations, though unrest in some foreign countries may cause delays there.

Education expert Dev Sharma said about 1.2 million students are expected to appear for this second phase, bringing the total number of unique candidates across both sessions to over 1.6 million.

“For the first session, the NTA released city slips about two weeks before the exam started. Since this exam begins April 2, the slips should be released immediately so students can make travel arrangements,” he said.