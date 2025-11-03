JEE Main 2026: Candidates Not Allowed To Use Calculator During Exam, Clarifies NTA
NTA clarified that the on-screen calculator mentioned was a typographical error; calculators are not allowed in JEE Main and a revised bulletin was issued.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 1:50 PM IST
Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised its earlier notification about the use of an on-screen calculator in JEE Main 2026. The agency clarified that mention of use of a virtual calculator in the exam was a typographical error. Calculators will not be permitted, it said.
What The NTA Stated
In the earlier information bulletin, it was mistakenly mentioned that an on-screen standard calculator would be available during the computer-based test. However, NTA, the exam conducting body, has now stated that this feature belongs to the generic test platform and does not apply to JEE Main, where the use of calculators in any form is strictly prohibited. The revised information bulletin has now been uploaded, and candidates have been advised to download the same.
Registration Process
The registration process for JEE Main 2026 began on the night of October 31. The online application window will remain open until November 27, 2025. Within the first two days, more than one lakh candidates applied. Over 15 lakh applications are expected this year.
Career counselling expert Amit Ahuja explained that candidates should prepare as per the earlier exam pattern, without relying on a calculator. He added that this year's exam will be held in two sessions: January 21 to 30 and April 2 to 9. The Session 1 result will be declared on February 12, while the Session 2 result and final All India Rank will be announced on April 20.
NTA has issued a revised information bulletin in which the mention of the virtual calculator has been removed. Therefore, candidates should continue preparing for the exam in the same manner as in previous years.
