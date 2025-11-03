ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2026: Candidates Not Allowed To Use Calculator During Exam, Clarifies NTA

Jee Mains 2026 registration process began on October 31, 2025 ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised its earlier notification about the use of an on-screen calculator in JEE Main 2026. The agency clarified that mention of use of a virtual calculator in the exam was a typographical error. Calculators will not be permitted, it said. What The NTA Stated In the earlier information bulletin, it was mistakenly mentioned that an on-screen standard calculator would be available during the computer-based test. However, NTA, the exam conducting body, has now stated that this feature belongs to the generic test platform and does not apply to JEE Main, where the use of calculators in any form is strictly prohibited. The revised information bulletin has now been uploaded, and candidates have been advised to download the same. Registration Process