ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Likely To Be Declared On February 12

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the JEE Main results for the January session on February 12. Candidates need to log in using their application number and password/DOB on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in to download the JEE Main scorecard 2026.

The scorecard will have the candidate's name, subject-wise and total marks, percentile score, All India Rank and qualifying status for JEE Advanced 2026. In the January session of the exam in 2025, 14 students joined the 100th percentile club. Five of these students were from Rajasthan. In 2024, 23 students were in the 100th percentile club, seven of whom were from Telangana.

Education expert Dev Sharma said students from Rajasthan are expected to feature prominently in the 100th percentile club this year as well. The results will be prepared based on the final answer key, which will be released after resolving objections raised on the provisional answer key.