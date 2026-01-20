ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow, Some Tips For Students

Kota: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 Session 1 is starting from Wednesday. It will be held in computer-based format in 10 shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28. Paper 2 for Bachelor of Planning (B.Planning) and Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) will be conducted in one shift on January 29.

Candidates have to carry their downloaded admit card, two passport size photographs and a valid photo ID to the examination centre. Over 13 lakh students will appear in the January session.

Education expert Dev Sharma said before entering the exam hall, examinees should remain completely calm and not engage in any conversation with other students regarding topics, questions or preparation level. "Students should cooperate with the security checks and not argue with security personnel. If there is any technical malfunction during the exam, they should inform the invigilator immediately.