JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow, Some Tips For Students
Here are some tips for students appearing for the JEE Mains Session 1 exam, scheduled on January 21, 22, 23, 23 and 28.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Kota: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 Session 1 is starting from Wednesday. It will be held in computer-based format in 10 shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28. Paper 2 for Bachelor of Planning (B.Planning) and Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) will be conducted in one shift on January 29.
Candidates have to carry their downloaded admit card, two passport size photographs and a valid photo ID to the examination centre. Over 13 lakh students will appear in the January session.
Education expert Dev Sharma said before entering the exam hall, examinees should remain completely calm and not engage in any conversation with other students regarding topics, questions or preparation level. "Students should cooperate with the security checks and not argue with security personnel. If there is any technical malfunction during the exam, they should inform the invigilator immediately.
Expert's Advice to Students
- Solve the question paper in two stages. In the first stage, attempt questions from all three subjects that you are comfortable with.
- In the second stage, attempt questions that are likely to take a little more time, but can be solved.
- Never waste time on questions where you are not comfortable.
- All questions carry equal marks. Therefore, do not unnecessarily get stuck on any question by making it a matter of prestige.
- Do not panic if you find two or five consecutive questions in a subject difficult. Skip those questions and move on with confidence.
- Do not make the mistake of re-solving the questions that have already been solved easily. Besides wasting time, there is a possibility of making a mistake while solving twice.
- During calculations, 'approximation method' proves helpful in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of Part-A but be careful when using it in the numerical-based questions of Part-B.
This examination will secure admission to 62,853 engineering seats in 127 national institutions across the country. The seat distribution is as follows:
- 18,160 seats in 23 IITs (selection through JEE Advanced after qualifying JEE Mains)
- 24,525 seats in 31 NITs
- 9,940 seats in 26 IIITs
- 10,228 seats in 47 Government Funded Technical Institutes
