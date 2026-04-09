JEE Main 2026: April Session Question Papers Set To Be Released Today; Results On April 20
The April session exams were held from April 2 to 8 for Paper 1 and Papers 2A and 2B, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Kota: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will on Thursday, April 9 release the question papers of candidates, who appeared in the second session of the April session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, which concluded on Wednesday.
The exams of the April session—Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and Papers 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning papers—were held from April 2-8 in two shifts, first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 to 6 pm. Results of the January session of JEE Main 2026 were announced on February 16 while those of the April session are scheduled on April 20.
JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 successfully conducted by the National Testing Agency— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 8, 2026
📊 11.23 lakh candidates
🏫 566 centres | 🌍 318 cities
📅 10 sessions across 6 days
Ensuring transparency, fairness & accessibility at scale.
🔗 https://t.co/BVhxuC0BBE
For detailed press release,… pic.twitter.com/pO6fsGAeWr
The NTA is likely to release the provisional answer key of the April session on April 11. The final answer key will be released on April 20, just prior to the declaration of the results.
As per the NTA data, for Paper 1—covering Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) courses—11.10 lakh students had registered. Of these, 11.06 lakh were registered at Indian centers and 4,229 at foreign centers. Out of the registered candidates, 10.30 lakh—or 93 percent—actually appeared for the examination.
Notably, 97 percent of the registered students had successfully completed Aadhaar authentication.
On the other hand, for Paper 2—covering Bachelor of Planning (B.Planning) and Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) courses—55,223 candidates had registered; this included 54,953 students at Indian centers and 270 at foreign centers.
The attendance rate for this paper stood at 73 percent, meaning approximately 40,300 candidates appeared for the examination.
NTA Advises Students to Keep the Following Points in Mind:
- The question papers for Paper-1 of the second session of JEE Main will be released into the public domain on April 9.
- Students will subsequently be able to download them from the website.
- The recorded response sheets and provisional answer keys for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be released on April 11.
- Students will be given the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer keys and their recorded responses.
- As was the case last year, a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 will be charged for this purpose.
- The results for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.), including the All India Ranks, will be declared on April 20.
- Starting April 22, the top 2.5 lakh students will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.
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