ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2026: April Session Question Papers Set To Be Released Today; Results On April 20

Aspirants leave an examination centre after appearing for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Patna on Thursday, April 2, 2026. ( IANS )

Kota: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will on Thursday, April 9 release the question papers of candidates, who appeared in the second session of the April session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, which concluded on Wednesday.

The exams of the April session—Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and Papers 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning papers—were held from April 2-8 in two shifts, first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 to 6 pm. Results of the January session of JEE Main 2026 were announced on February 16 while those of the April session are scheduled on April 20.

The NTA is likely to release the provisional answer key of the April session on April 11. The final answer key will be released on April 20, just prior to the declaration of the results.