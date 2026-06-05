ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE-Advanced Data Breach Claims Misleading, Factually Incorrect: IIT Roorkee

New Delhi: Claims of a data breach and privacy violation affecting lakhs of JEE (Advanced) aspirants are "misleading and factually incorrect", IIT Roorkee said on Friday, asserting that no sensitive information was compromised or mass-extracted following a temporary cloud storage misconfiguration.

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, which conducted the exam this year, said that the information circulating on social media "does not accurately reflect what happened" and alleged an attempt to spread misinformation.

The JEE (Advanced) is the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and several other premier engineering institutions across the country.

"Claims of a data breach and privacy violation affecting lakhs of JEE (Advanced) aspirants are misleading and factually incorrect. The information circulating on social media is misleading and does not accurately reflect what happened. There is an attempt at spreading misinformation, which is far from the truth," IIT Roorkee said in a series of posts on X.

According to the institute, certain technical interventions were undertaken on an expedited basis on June 2 to assist candidates facing difficulties in accessing admit card data and to ensure the smooth functioning of the registration process.

It further said these interventions resulted in a "minimal, temporary misconfiguration" in a cloud storage component, which was identified and reported by ethical hacker Rylen Anil.

"An ethical hacker, Mr Rylen Anil, identified this misconfiguration and reported that he could access the concerned database. The issue was immediately rectified, and access to the data was restricted," the institute said.