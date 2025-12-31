ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Advanced 2026 To Be Held On May 17, IIT Roorkee Releases Bulletin

Kota: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2026, India’s most prestigious engineering entrance test and among the toughest in the world, will be held on May 17, 2026. The information bulletin was released on Wednesday by the organising institute, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee.

According to the bulletin, the examination will be conducted in 223 cities, including 221 centres in India and two overseas locations - Dubai and Kathmandu. While the examination fee remains unchanged for candidates appearing in India, including NRIs, the registration fee for candidates opting for foreign centres has been increased by USD 50. Education expert Dev Sharma said there are no changes to the syllabus or eligibility criteria this year.

Eligibility And Number Of Candidates

As per the bulletin, eligibility for admission to the IITs remains unchanged: candidates must have 75% marks in Class 12 (or be in the top 20 percentile of their board). Based on JEE Main results, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will qualify for JEE Advanced.