JEE Advanced 2026: The Plan B For Candidates Who Don't Qualify
For those who are unable to secure admission to an IIT, IIST could also be an option.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Kota: If you have appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026 and do not qualify, you need not to get disheartened given a viable Plan 'B'. Admission to the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) will be granted on the basis of the JEE Advanced score.
For students who are unable to secure admission to an IIT, IIST serves as a viable alternative. The admission process for IIST is scheduled to commence on May 26.
Education expert Dev Sharma stated that undergraduate and dual-degree courses are being conducted at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology under the joint aegis of renowned international institutions such as the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in the USA, as well as the Australian National University (ANU). The online application process will remain open from May 26 to June 10.
Admission Criteria
Admission to IIST Thiruvananthapuram will be strictly based on the merit list of JEE Advanced 2026; however, the qualifying cut-off criteria for IIST Thiruvananthapuram will differ from those of JEE Advanced 2026. IIST Thiruvananthapuram offers four distinct courses, with a total intake capacity of 168 seats.
Three of these courses are 4-year B.Tech programs: the first is Computer Science Engineering (Data Science), which has 24 seats; the other two—Electronics and Communication Engineering and Aerospace Engineering—have 60 seats each. Additionally, there are 24 seats available for the 5-year B.Tech-M.Tech Dual Degree program in Engineering Physics and Master of Science. Read: Explainer: Not a single student from 25 states achieved a 100 percentile in JEE Main; so far, Telangana has produced the highest number of toppers (54), followed by Rajasthan (35).
Lower Cutoff Than IITs
Sharma said that last year, the cutoff for the Common Rank List for JEE Advanced 2025 was 74 marks, whereas the qualifying cutoff for IIST Thiruvananthapuram was 72 marks. “Consequently, students are advised to definitely apply online for IIST Thiruvananthapuram as part of their 'Plan B'”.
75% Marks Mandatory In Class 12 Boards
Sharma stated that for the General, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories, a minimum aggregate of 75% marks in the Class 12 Board examinations is mandatory. For the SC and ST categories, a minimum aggregate of 65% marks is required.
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