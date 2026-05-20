ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Advanced 2026: The Plan B For Candidates Who Don't Qualify

JEE aspirants exit the examination center after appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exam at Eye on Digital Zone in Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, May 17, 2026. ( IANS )

Kota: If you have appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026 and do not qualify, you need not to get disheartened given a viable Plan 'B'. Admission to the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) will be granted on the basis of the JEE Advanced score.

For students who are unable to secure admission to an IIT, IIST serves as a viable alternative. The admission process for IIST is scheduled to commence on May 26.

Education expert Dev Sharma stated that undergraduate and dual-degree courses are being conducted at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology under the joint aegis of renowned international institutions such as the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in the USA, as well as the Australian National University (ANU). The online application process will remain open from May 26 to June 10.

JEE aspirants exit the examination center after appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exam (ETV Bharat)

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