ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Advanced 2026 Results On June 1: Will Kota Have AIR 1 For Third Time In A Row?

Kota: Ahead of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 results on June 1, coaching institutes in Rajasthan's Kota are claiming that the All India Rank 1 holder this year will again emerge from this city. If the topper hails from Kota, it would mark the third consecutive year that the AIR 1 will be from here.

Both in 2024 and 2025, the AIR 1 was from Kota. While Ved Lahoti secured the highest percentage of marks in the history of the examination in 2024, Rajit Gupta, a resident of Kota, claimed the top spot in 2025. Both the students had prepared for the examination at coaching institutes in Kota.

Brijesh Maheshwari, director of a private coaching institute, claimed on social media that students from his institute are set to secure AIR 1 and 2 but he has not disclosed the names of the students. His claim was based on the JEE Advanced 2026 Provisional Answer Key that was released on May 25.

Since 2000 Kota Has 11 Toppers

If the AIR 1 holder of the JEE Advanced 2026 is from Kota, then the total number of toppers from the city will rise to 12. Till now, 11 students from Kota have secured AIR 1 in this exam, a feat that stands as a record in its own right.

The JEE Advanced was introduced in 2013 and prior to this, the entrance examination was conducted under the 'IIT-JEE' format. Across both exam formats, since 2000, a total of 11 students who prepared in Kota have successfully emerged as toppers.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that Kota has consistently produced the AIR 1 holder in the IIT entrance examination. Citing records spanning from 2000 to 2025, he said the first instance occurred in 2000, when Nitin Gupta became the topper. Subsequently, Dungraram Chaudhary achieved this distinction in 2002 and then Achin Bansal became the topper in 2007, followed by Shitikanth Kashyap (2008), Chitrang Murdia (2014), Satvat Jagwani (2015), Aman Bansal (2016), Kartikey Gupta (2019), Mridul Agarwal (2021), Ved Lahoti (2024), and Rajit Gupta (2025), Sharma said.

Most of these toppers had travelled from other states to prepare for the engineering entrance exam in Kota, where they enrolled in coaching institutes. These students too had put in immense hard work to bag the top rank.

No girl has yet managed to secure the top rank and the ratio of boys to girls appearing at the exam stands at 75:25, he added.