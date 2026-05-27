JEE Advanced 2026 Results On June 1: Will Kota Have AIR 1 For Third Time In A Row?
Since 2000, Kota has produced 11 AIR 1 holders, of whom two toppers got a perfect score in a subject in 2024 and 2021.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Kota: Ahead of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 results on June 1, coaching institutes in Rajasthan's Kota are claiming that the All India Rank 1 holder this year will again emerge from this city. If the topper hails from Kota, it would mark the third consecutive year that the AIR 1 will be from here.
Both in 2024 and 2025, the AIR 1 was from Kota. While Ved Lahoti secured the highest percentage of marks in the history of the examination in 2024, Rajit Gupta, a resident of Kota, claimed the top spot in 2025. Both the students had prepared for the examination at coaching institutes in Kota.
Brijesh Maheshwari, director of a private coaching institute, claimed on social media that students from his institute are set to secure AIR 1 and 2 but he has not disclosed the names of the students. His claim was based on the JEE Advanced 2026 Provisional Answer Key that was released on May 25.
Since 2000 Kota Has 11 Toppers
If the AIR 1 holder of the JEE Advanced 2026 is from Kota, then the total number of toppers from the city will rise to 12. Till now, 11 students from Kota have secured AIR 1 in this exam, a feat that stands as a record in its own right.
The JEE Advanced was introduced in 2013 and prior to this, the entrance examination was conducted under the 'IIT-JEE' format. Across both exam formats, since 2000, a total of 11 students who prepared in Kota have successfully emerged as toppers.
Education expert Dev Sharma said that Kota has consistently produced the AIR 1 holder in the IIT entrance examination. Citing records spanning from 2000 to 2025, he said the first instance occurred in 2000, when Nitin Gupta became the topper. Subsequently, Dungraram Chaudhary achieved this distinction in 2002 and then Achin Bansal became the topper in 2007, followed by Shitikanth Kashyap (2008), Chitrang Murdia (2014), Satvat Jagwani (2015), Aman Bansal (2016), Kartikey Gupta (2019), Mridul Agarwal (2021), Ved Lahoti (2024), and Rajit Gupta (2025), Sharma said.
Most of these toppers had travelled from other states to prepare for the engineering entrance exam in Kota, where they enrolled in coaching institutes. These students too had put in immense hard work to bag the top rank.
No girl has yet managed to secure the top rank and the ratio of boys to girls appearing at the exam stands at 75:25, he added.
Sharma explained that the exam was conducted on a total of 360 marks. In the first shift, there were 48 questions, including 16 questions each in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. In the second shift, there were 54 questions, with 18 in each of the three subjects.
Physics Paper Tough, Cut-Off Likely To Dip
Sharma said that students have termed JEE Advanced 2026 tough, particularly the second paper of Physics, and many were unable to attempt all the questions. "It can be safely said that the Physics questions were quite tough this time. Therefore, the scores of the toppers are expected to be lower compared to the previous years," he said.
"For the first time, there has been a difference in the questions asked across the first and second shifts. Until now, similar questions were typically asked in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. The increased number of questions also meant that solving them required more time. Consequently, the overall scores are expected to be lower. Also, the difficulty level can be considered quite high. In the last three to four years, a question paper of such a high standard has not been seen. This paper is being likened to the one in 2022. Given this scenario, the cutoff marks this year are likely to be around 70-mark range, much lower than that of 2025," Sharma said.
The subject-wise cutoff marks are expected to remain around 6, a threshold that would allow candidates in the General Category to participate in JoSAA counseling via the Common Rank List. In 2025, the total marks were 360, with 120 marks allotted per subject. Consequently, the subject-wise cutoff for the General Category stood at 7 (5.83%), while the overall cutoff was 74 (20.56%). For the OBC and EWS categories, these figures were 6 (5.25%) and 66 (18.50%), respectively. For SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates, the cutoffs were 3 (2.92%) and 37 (10.28%) marks.
Only 2 Toppers Bagged Perfect Score In Subject Since 2000
Analysing the records from the past seven years, it has been seen that Ved Lahoti had recorded the most exceptional performance in 2024 by securing 98.61 percent marks, the highest score ever recorded in this examination, he said. Over the last 10 years, only two candidates have managed to score above 95 percent. Prior to Ved Lahoti, the only other candidate to achieve this feat was Mridul Agarwal, the 2021 topper who secured 96.67 percent.
Over this 10-year period, around 1.5 to 1.8 lakh students have appeared for the examination. In the exam's history, no one has ever managed to secure a perfect score. However, when it comes to a single subject, in the last 10 years only two toppers have achieved a perfect score in a subject. They are 2024 topper, Ved Lahoti, who secured 120 out of 120 in Chemistry and in 2021, Mridul Agarwal had obtained a perfect score of 120 out of 120 in Physics. Although the maximum marks in the examination tend to vary, apart from these two students, no other topper has managed to secure full marks in any subject, he added.
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