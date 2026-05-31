ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Advanced 2026 Results On June 1; Cutoff Expected To Be Lower Due To Tough Papers

File photo of students entering an exam centre for JEE Advanced in Kota ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will announce the JEE Advanced 2026 results on Monday, June 1, at 10 a.m. Results and scorecards will be available for download on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, 180,000 students registered for the exam, with around 45,000 expected to qualify. Experts have called the question paper challenging, likely leading to a lower cut-off score.

Dev Sharma, an educationist, explained that the cut-off for counselling eligibility in 2025 was 74 marks out of 360. However, because this year's exam was more difficult, students scoring around 70 marks might qualify, he said.

“An IIT seat could potentially be secured with a score of 95 marks. Typically, about 25 to 30 per cent of JEE Advanced candidates qualify; this year, around 45,000 to 50,000 students are expected to qualify,” Sharma said.

He added that the exam offers admission to approximately 18,160 seats across 23 IITs nationwide, including programmes like B.Tech, B.Tech-M.Tech Dual Degree, B.S. (Science), and B.S.-M.S. Dual Degree courses.

File photo of students entering an exam centre for JEE Advanced in Kota (ETV Bharat)

IIT seat secured at 97 marks

In the JEE Advanced 2025 results, a candidate scoring 92 marks with a rank of 20,792 secured admission to the 5-year Bachelor of Architecture programme at IIT Varanasi (BHU). For B.Tech seats, a score of 97 marks earned admission to Materials Engineering at IIT Jammu, with a rank of 18,156.

In the 'Female-Only' category, admission to the architecture programme at IIT Varanasi (BHU) was secured with a score of 80 marks and a rank of 28,481. Additionally, a student earned a seat in civil engineering at IIT Jammu with 83 marks, holding a rank of 26,767 in the same category.

Citing the light of past trends, Sharma suggested the closing rank during the 2026 counselling process is likely to remain close to this figure despite the difficulty of the paper.