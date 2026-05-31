JEE Advanced 2026 Results On June 1; Cutoff Expected To Be Lower Due To Tough Papers
JEE Advanced 2026 results to be announced on June 1; tough exam likely lowers cutoff to around 70 marks, reports Manish Gautam
Published : May 31, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Kota: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will announce the JEE Advanced 2026 results on Monday, June 1, at 10 a.m. Results and scorecards will be available for download on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
This year, 180,000 students registered for the exam, with around 45,000 expected to qualify. Experts have called the question paper challenging, likely leading to a lower cut-off score.
Dev Sharma, an educationist, explained that the cut-off for counselling eligibility in 2025 was 74 marks out of 360. However, because this year's exam was more difficult, students scoring around 70 marks might qualify, he said.
“An IIT seat could potentially be secured with a score of 95 marks. Typically, about 25 to 30 per cent of JEE Advanced candidates qualify; this year, around 45,000 to 50,000 students are expected to qualify,” Sharma said.
He added that the exam offers admission to approximately 18,160 seats across 23 IITs nationwide, including programmes like B.Tech, B.Tech-M.Tech Dual Degree, B.S. (Science), and B.S.-M.S. Dual Degree courses.
IIT seat secured at 97 marks
In the JEE Advanced 2025 results, a candidate scoring 92 marks with a rank of 20,792 secured admission to the 5-year Bachelor of Architecture programme at IIT Varanasi (BHU). For B.Tech seats, a score of 97 marks earned admission to Materials Engineering at IIT Jammu, with a rank of 18,156.
In the 'Female-Only' category, admission to the architecture programme at IIT Varanasi (BHU) was secured with a score of 80 marks and a rank of 28,481. Additionally, a student earned a seat in civil engineering at IIT Jammu with 83 marks, holding a rank of 26,767 in the same category.
Citing the light of past trends, Sharma suggested the closing rank during the 2026 counselling process is likely to remain close to this figure despite the difficulty of the paper.
Consequently, cutoff marks for these ranks are expected to be lower, as both the qualifying cutoff and the ranks of top scorers and other candidates are likely to decrease.
In the JEE Advanced exam, eligibility for counselling depends on both subject-wise and aggregate cutoffs. Last year (2025), the qualifying thresholds were seven marks for subject-wise cutoffs and 74 marks for the aggregate.
Given this context, the thresholds this year are projected to be around six marks for the subject-wise cutoff and approximately 70 marks for the aggregate cutoff.
Educationist Sharma noted that this year's question paper was the most difficult seen in several years.
“In the second shift, the mathematics paper was lengthy, while the physics paper was particularly challenging. Students faced significant difficulties in attempting them,” he said.
“While the cutoff marks have remained above 70 for the past three years, they are expected to be lower this time around,” he added.
‘Qualification achieved even with 55 marks.'
Sharma pointed out that between the years 2020 and 2022, the cutoff marks ranged from 55 to 70. In contrast, the cutoff stood at 93 marks in 2019, 86 marks in 2023, and 109 marks in 2024. While the question paper in 2025 was difficult, the paper in 2026 has proven to be even more challenging.
“At least 54,378 students qualified in 2025; the number of qualified candidates is likely to be lower this year. Nevertheless, competition among students remains intense during the counselling process,” he said.
According to him, students select their preferred engineering seats based on their personal choices, and subsequently IIT seats are allotted to them in accordance with their standing in the merit list. “An IIT seat is ultimately secured by candidates who obtain marks exceeding the qualifying cutoff threshold,” he said.
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