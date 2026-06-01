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JEE Advanced 2026 Results Declared: Kota Produces All India Topper For Third Consecutive Year, Cut-Off Jumps By 18 Marks

Kota/New Delhi: The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, the entrance test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), were declared late on Sunday night, with Bihar's Shubham Kumar emerging as the topper with 330 out of 360 marks.

Conducted by IIT Roorkee this year, the results were released several hours ahead of the scheduled announcement at 10 AM on Monday. Candidates can access their scorecards through the official JEE Advanced portal (jeeadv.ac.in) using their nine-digit roll number, date of birth and registered mobile number.

This year, Kota once again produced the All India Rank-1 (AIR-1) holder for the third successive time. Apart from Shubham Kumar, who was preparing in the coaching hub, two other Kota students secured AIR-2 and AIR-7, highlighting the city's continued dominance in IIT entrance preparation.

Kota Students Shine

Shubham Kumar of Gaya, Bihar, secured AIR-1 and had earlier achieved a perfect percentile in JEE Main. His friend and fellow Kota student Kabir Chhillar secured AIR-2 with 329 marks. Kabir had topped JEE Main with a perfect score of 300 out of 300 but slipped one place in the Advanced examination. Kota's Arnav Gautam secured AIR-7 with 314 marks after earlier obtaining AIR 5 in JEE Main.

With Shubham's success, Kota has now produced 12 engineering entrance toppers since 2000. Of the 28 examinations held between 2000 and 2026, Kota students have topped 12 times, while candidates from other parts of the country secured the remaining 16 top ranks. The city has now delivered AIR-1 holders for three consecutive years: Ved Lahoti in 2024, Rajit Gupta in 2025 and Shubham Kumar in 2026.

According to Allen Career Institute Director Rajesh Maheshwari, "A large number of students from the institute have qualified this year." He credited Kota's academic ecosystem, experienced faculty, study resources, and competitive environment for consistently producing top performers and IIT entrants across all ranks.

Shubham initially continued his studies in Gaya after Class X and moved to Kota midway through Class XI. His elder sister, Shreya, is pursuing a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Computer Science from IIT Patna. Shubham had set his sights on IIT Bombay and spent nearly one-and-a-half years preparing in Kota, largely living independently, with family members visiting occasionally.

His father, Shiv Kumar, runs a hardware business in Gaya, while his mother, Kanchan Devi, is a homemaker. Shubham said, "Success in engineering entrance examinations requires not only a strong command of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics but also mental endurance, writing skills and disciplined preparation. Besides coaching classes, I devoted six to eight hours daily to self-study and revision." He added that he used social media in a controlled and productive manner rather than avoiding it completely.

Kabir Chhillar, who secured AIR 2, also lived alone in Kota during his preparation period. His father, Mohit Chhillar, is an IIT Kharagpur graduate in Electrical Engineering and works in the private sector, while his mother, Priyanka, is a private school teacher. Kabir hopes to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay and later undertake higher studies and research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Kabir attributed his success to faculty guidance, conceptual clarity, and a disciplined preparation strategy. He said, "I divided my syllabus into smaller goals, maintained detailed notes, revised regularly and focused on improving accuracy and time management. I also emphasised the importance of frequent mock tests and self-analysis."

Arnav Gautam said, "Healthy competition in Kota played a major role in his performance. I stayed away from social media and maintained balance by playing cricket daily, which helped keep my mind fresh." His father, Buddhi Prakash, is a guest faculty member in Geography at Kota University, while his mother, Nidhi, is a government school teacher. His younger brother, Dev, studies in Class VI.