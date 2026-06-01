JEE Advanced 2026 Results Declared: Kota Produces All India Topper For Third Consecutive Year, Cut-Off Jumps By 18 Marks
Kota once again emerged as the country's leading coaching hub this year, producing the All India Rank (AIR) 1 holder for the third consecutive time.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 10:24 AM IST|
Updated : June 1, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Kota/New Delhi: The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, the entrance test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), were declared late on Sunday night, with Bihar's Shubham Kumar emerging as the topper with 330 out of 360 marks.
Conducted by IIT Roorkee this year, the results were released several hours ahead of the scheduled announcement at 10 AM on Monday. Candidates can access their scorecards through the official JEE Advanced portal (jeeadv.ac.in) using their nine-digit roll number, date of birth and registered mobile number.
This year, Kota once again produced the All India Rank-1 (AIR-1) holder for the third successive time. Apart from Shubham Kumar, who was preparing in the coaching hub, two other Kota students secured AIR-2 and AIR-7, highlighting the city's continued dominance in IIT entrance preparation.
JEE (Advanced) 2026 result | 56, 880 candidates have qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 10, 107 are female candidates.— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2026
Shubham Kumar of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 330 out of 360 marks. Arohi Deshpande of IIT Delhi…
Kota Students Shine
Shubham Kumar of Gaya, Bihar, secured AIR-1 and had earlier achieved a perfect percentile in JEE Main. His friend and fellow Kota student Kabir Chhillar secured AIR-2 with 329 marks. Kabir had topped JEE Main with a perfect score of 300 out of 300 but slipped one place in the Advanced examination. Kota's Arnav Gautam secured AIR-7 with 314 marks after earlier obtaining AIR 5 in JEE Main.
With Shubham's success, Kota has now produced 12 engineering entrance toppers since 2000. Of the 28 examinations held between 2000 and 2026, Kota students have topped 12 times, while candidates from other parts of the country secured the remaining 16 top ranks. The city has now delivered AIR-1 holders for three consecutive years: Ved Lahoti in 2024, Rajit Gupta in 2025 and Shubham Kumar in 2026.
🎉 Congratulations to all #JEEAdvanced2026 Rank Holders!— Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (@iitjodhpur) June 1, 2026
Your hard work and dedication have brought you to this milestone. Wishing you success as you begin your journey of learning, innovation, and impact.
We look forward to welcoming the next generation of innovators at IITJ. pic.twitter.com/IaHmc1oh9C
According to Allen Career Institute Director Rajesh Maheshwari, "A large number of students from the institute have qualified this year." He credited Kota's academic ecosystem, experienced faculty, study resources, and competitive environment for consistently producing top performers and IIT entrants across all ranks.
Shubham initially continued his studies in Gaya after Class X and moved to Kota midway through Class XI. His elder sister, Shreya, is pursuing a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Computer Science from IIT Patna. Shubham had set his sights on IIT Bombay and spent nearly one-and-a-half years preparing in Kota, largely living independently, with family members visiting occasionally.
VIDEO | Kota, Rajasthan: JEE Advanced 2026 topper Shubham Kumar, on securing AIR 1 in the engineering entrance examination, said: " i had been preparing for jee advanced for the past two years, and i was hopeful that my hard work would help me secure a good rank. now that i have… pic.twitter.com/ZsE8gv47qh— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2026
His father, Shiv Kumar, runs a hardware business in Gaya, while his mother, Kanchan Devi, is a homemaker. Shubham said, "Success in engineering entrance examinations requires not only a strong command of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics but also mental endurance, writing skills and disciplined preparation. Besides coaching classes, I devoted six to eight hours daily to self-study and revision." He added that he used social media in a controlled and productive manner rather than avoiding it completely.
Kabir Chhillar, who secured AIR 2, also lived alone in Kota during his preparation period. His father, Mohit Chhillar, is an IIT Kharagpur graduate in Electrical Engineering and works in the private sector, while his mother, Priyanka, is a private school teacher. Kabir hopes to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay and later undertake higher studies and research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.
Kabir attributed his success to faculty guidance, conceptual clarity, and a disciplined preparation strategy. He said, "I divided my syllabus into smaller goals, maintained detailed notes, revised regularly and focused on improving accuracy and time management. I also emphasised the importance of frequent mock tests and self-analysis."
Arnav Gautam said, "Healthy competition in Kota played a major role in his performance. I stayed away from social media and maintained balance by playing cricket daily, which helped keep my mind fresh." His father, Buddhi Prakash, is a guest faculty member in Geography at Kota University, while his mother, Nidhi, is a government school teacher. His younger brother, Dev, studies in Class VI.
Arnav said his goal from the beginning was to secure a top rank because admission to Computer Science at IIT Bombay requires exceptional performance. He credited his success to clear concepts, timely resolution of doubts, and consistent hard work. He added that studying alongside high-performing students in Kota motivated him to improve continuously.
Record Qualifiers as Cut-Off Sees Historic Rise
JEE (Advanced) 2026 results have been announced. A total of 1,79,694 candidates appeared for both papers, with 56,880 qualifying for IIT admissions. Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone secured AIR 1 with 330/360 marks, while Arohi Deshpande from the IIT Delhi zone emerged as… pic.twitter.com/iClxSIYVHG— IANS (@ians_india) June 1, 2026
A total of 1,87,389 candidates had registered for JEE Advanced 2026, of whom 1,79,694 appeared for the examination. Out of these, 56,880 candidates qualified for counselling, resulting in an overall success rate of 31.65 per cent. According to education expert Dev Sharma, this is the highest number of successful candidates recorded in the last eight years.
The examination witnessed a significant rise in qualifying marks. The Common Rank List (CRL) aggregate cut-off for the General category increased from 74 marks in 2025 to 92 marks in 2026, a jump of 18 marks. Subject-wise qualifying marks increased from seven to eight.
The qualifying percentage for the General category stood at 25.56 per cent aggregate and 7.3 per cent in each subject. For Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the qualifying percentage was 22.78 aggregate and 6.51 subject-wise. For Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the corresponding figures were 12.78 and 3.65, respectively.
In terms of marks, General category candidates required a 92 aggregate and at least 8 marks in each subject. OBC and EWS candidates required 82 aggregate marks and seven marks in each subject, while SC and ST candidates needed 46 aggregate marks and four marks in each subject.
The increase surprised many experts, who had expected a lower cut-off given the paper's perceived difficulty. Instead, qualifying marks and percentages rose sharply across categories. Compared to 2025, the aggregate qualifying marks increased by 18 for the General category, 16 for OBC and EWS candidates, and nine for SC and ST candidates.
The rise follows a decline recorded in 2025. In 2024, the General category aggregate qualifying percentage stood at 30.34 per cent, with qualifying marks at 109. In 2025, the figures fell to 20.56 per cent and 74 marks before rebounding sharply in 2026 to 25.56 per cent and 92 marks.
For comparison, the 2025 cut-offs were 20.56 per cent aggregate and 5.83 per cent subject-wise for the General category, 18.50 per cent aggregate and 5.25 per cent subject-wise for OBC and EWS candidates, and 10.28 per cent aggregate and 2.92 per cent subject-wise for SC and ST candidates. Qualifying marks in 2025 were 74 aggregate and 7 per subject for General candidates, 66 aggregate and 6 per subject for OBC and EWS candidates, and 37 aggregate and 3 per subject for SC and ST candidates.
Candidates who meet the qualifying criteria will now participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling for IIT admissions.
Gender-wise analysis showed stronger performance among male candidates. Of the 1,39,131 male candidates who appeared, 44,673 qualified, resulting in a success rate of 33.62 per cent. Among female candidates, 40,562 appeared and 10,107 qualified, translating into a success rate of 24.92 per cent. One third-gender candidate also appeared for the examination but did not qualify.
Delhi Zone Dominates Top 10, Madras Leads in Overall Qualifiers
The IIT Delhi zone dominated the top ranks, producing five candidates in the top 10, including the top three positions. Shubham Kumar secured AIR 1, followed by Kabir Chhillar at AIR 2 and Jatin Chahar at AIR 3.
The remaining top 10 comprised Mohit Shekhar Shukla (AIR 4) and Kuchi Sandeep (AIR 5) from the IIT Madras zone, B. Jayakrishna Srinivas (AIR 6) from the IIT Bombay zone, Arnav Gautam (AIR 7), Kanishk Jain (AIR 8), Medisetti Naga Sahasra (AIR 9) and Darsh Sikka (AIR 10).
The top 10 candidates scored between 311 and 330 marks. Shubham Kumar topped the examination with 330 marks, while Kabir Chhillar secured 329 marks. The rank list also revealed that all candidates up to AIR 76 were male, with the highest-ranked female candidate placed at AIR 77.
Category-wise toppers included Shubham Kumar in the General category, B. Jayakrishna Srinivas in the EWS category, Jatin Chahar in the OBC category, Kovid Boob in the SC category and Jatin Kumar in the ST category.
Among IIT zones, Madras recorded the highest number of successful candidates with 14,294 qualifiers. IIT Bombay followed with 12,389 successful candidates, while IIT Delhi recorded 10,697 qualifiers. IIT Roorkee reported 5,637 successful candidates, IIT Kanpur 5,552, IIT Bhubaneswar 5,428 and IIT Guwahati 2,883.
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