JEE Advanced 2026 Registration For Foreign, OCI/PIO Candidates Begins: Check How To Apply, Fees, Other Details
IIT Roorkee opens JEE Advanced 2026 registration; exam on May 17. Candidates must carefully check eligibility, fees, documents and the application process.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has opened the registration process for JEE Advanced 2026 for foreign nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates. The prestigious engineering entrance exam will be conducted on May 17, 2026, in two shifts.
For Indian candidates who qualify in the JEE Main 2026, the registration window will open on April 23 and close on May 2, 2026. Candidates must complete fee payment by May 4, 2026, to confirm their application.
Exam Pattern And Timing
JEE Advanced 2026 will be held as a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of two compulsory papers:
- Paper 1: 9 am to 12 pm
- Paper 2: 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm
Both papers are mandatory and questions will be asked from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
The questions may include multiple-choice, numerical-based and match-the-following formats, making the exam highly analytical.
Important Dates You Should Not Miss
- Foreign candidate registration begins: April 6, 2026
- Indian candidate registration: April 23 to May 2, 2026
- Last date to pay fee: May 4, 2026
- Admit card download: May 11 to May 17, 2026
- Exam date: May 17, 2026
- Result declaration: June 1, 2026
Who Is Eligible To Apply?
- Indian candidates must be among the top 2.5 lakh qualifiers of JEE Main 2026.
- Candidates should be born on or after October 1, 2001.
For foreign nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates:
- Direct registration is allowed without JEE Main.
- They will be treated as foreign candidates.
- They are eligible only for supernumerary seats in IITs (up to 10 per cent).
- No reservation benefits will be applicable.
- Candidates must carefully choose their category during registration, as it cannot be changed later.
JEE Advanced 2026 Application Fee
The registration fee depends on the candidate’s country of residence and exam centre location:
- For Exam Centres in India
SAARC candidates: USD 100
Non-SAARC candidates: USD 200
- For Exam Centres Outside India
SAARC candidates: USD 200
Non-SAARC candidates: USD 300
- The fee does not include additional bank or payment gateway charges.
- The fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.
- Candidates must also bear their own travel and accommodation expenses for the exam.
Documents Required For Registration
Candidates need to upload the following:
- Passport-size photograph (JPG)
- Signature (JPG)
- Photo ID proof (PDF)
- Birth certificate (age proof)
- Passport/citizenship proof (for foreign candidates)
- OCI/PIO card (if applicable)
- Class XII marksheet (mandatory for most candidates)
- Additional certificates (if required)
- All documents must be uploaded in the correct format and size; otherwise, the application may be rejected.
How To Apply For JEE Advanced 2026
Follow these steps to complete your application:
- Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
- Click on the JEE Advanced 2026 registration link.
- Complete initial registration and create login credentials.
- Fill in personal, academic, and nationality details.
- Upload all required documents.
- Pay the application fee via debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI.
- Review your form carefully before submission.
- Submit and download the confirmation page.
- Registration will be considered complete only after payment of the fee.
Important Instructions from IIT Roorkee
- No correction facility: Once submitted, the application cannot be edited.
- Keep your login ID and password secure.
- Password must include uppercase, lowercase letters, numbers and special characters.
- Always log out after using the portal.
- If you forget your password, you can reset it via OTP on your registered mobile number or email reset link.
Strict Warning On Misuse and Fake Documents
The authorities have clearly stated that using fake or fabricated documents or applying under multiple categories can lead to cancellation of candidature and further legal action.
With limited time between registration and the exam, candidates should apply early and carefully. JEE Advanced remains one of India’s toughest entrance exams, and even small mistakes in the application process can cost a chance at IIT admission.
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