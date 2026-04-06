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JEE Advanced 2026 Registration For Foreign, OCI/PIO Candidates Begins: Check How To Apply, Fees, Other Details

Candidates can apply for JEE Advanced 2026 through the official website. ( JEE Website )

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has opened the registration process for JEE Advanced 2026 for foreign nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates. The prestigious engineering entrance exam will be conducted on May 17, 2026, in two shifts.

For Indian candidates who qualify in the JEE Main 2026, the registration window will open on April 23 and close on May 2, 2026. Candidates must complete fee payment by May 4, 2026, to confirm their application.

Exam Pattern And Timing

JEE Advanced 2026 will be held as a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of two compulsory papers:

Paper 1: 9 am to 12 pm

Paper 2: 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Both papers are mandatory and questions will be asked from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The questions may include multiple-choice, numerical-based and match-the-following formats, making the exam highly analytical.

Important Dates You Should Not Miss

Foreign candidate registration begins: April 6, 2026

Indian candidate registration: April 23 to May 2, 2026

Last date to pay fee: May 4, 2026

Admit card download: May 11 to May 17, 2026

Exam date: May 17, 2026

Result declaration: June 1, 2026

Who Is Eligible To Apply?