JEE Advanced 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released, Challenge Window Open Till May 26
This year, no bonus marks have been offered but in a question in Physics Paper-1, two options have been considered correct.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Kota: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 Provisional Answer Key has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Monday.
If students find incorrect answers in the provisional key, they can raise objections online till 5 pm on Tuesday. The challenge window will remain open till May 26. After reviewing the objections, IIT Roorkee will release the final Answer Key along with the JEE Advanced 2026 result on June 1.
Earlier, the JEE Advanced 2026 response sheet was released on May 21. Students can download the provisional answer key from the official portal of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.
The answer key contains the correct answers of all questions in both the papers. Candidates can match their responses with the official answers and calculate their scores.
So far, no bonus marks have been given in the answer key. However, for one specific Physics question, two options have been deemed correct. No such instances were noted in the Chemistry and Mathematics sections.
Education expert Dev Sharma said according to the provisional Answer Keys for JEE Advanced 2026, no question has been designated as a bonus question. "In Paper-1 of the Physics section, question number four in Section 1, is a graph-based question from the chapter on Ray Optics about the change in the power of a double convex lens. Here, two options have been considered correct. Under the marking scheme, students are awarded three marks for a correct response while one mark is deducted for an incorrect answer. No errors were identified in the question papers of Chemistry and Mathematics," Sharma said.
Sharma further said that last year, one Physics question in Paper-2 carried bonus marks for all students, regardless of whether they had attempted it or not.
Nearly 1.88 lakh students had registered for the JEE Advanced 2026 this year and approximately 1.80 lakh students appeared for the exam.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counseling is tentatively scheduled to commence from June 2.
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