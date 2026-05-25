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JEE Advanced 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released, Challenge Window Open Till May 26

Kota: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 Provisional Answer Key has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Monday.

If students find incorrect answers in the provisional key, they can raise objections online till 5 pm on Tuesday. The challenge window will remain open till May 26. After reviewing the objections, IIT Roorkee will release the final Answer Key along with the JEE Advanced 2026 result on June 1.

Earlier, the JEE Advanced 2026 response sheet was released on May 21. Students can download the provisional answer key from the official portal of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

The answer key contains the correct answers of all questions in both the papers. Candidates can match their responses with the official answers and calculate their scores.

So far, no bonus marks have been given in the answer key. However, for one specific Physics question, two options have been deemed correct. No such instances were noted in the Chemistry and Mathematics sections.