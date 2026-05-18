JEE Advanced 2026 Paper Analysis: Physics To Decide Rank; Lower Marks May Get You Through, Say Experts
According to experts, some students described the Mathematics section as manageable, while many found it to be the toughest section, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Kota: As the JEE Advanced examination 2026 concluded on Sunday, experts have said that Physics paper will be the primary determinant for rank allocation this year given its relatively difficult level among the three subjects—Chemistry and Maths being the other two.
Immediately after the exam's completion, the organizing agency—IIT Roorkee—released the question papers on its official website. Experts from educational institutes in Kota have analyzed this paper. According to them, the difficulty level of the paper aligned closely with the mock tests conducted for preparation in Kota; consequently, students encountered many questions in the actual exam that were similar to those they had practiced.
Given its difficulty level, the Physics paper is being cited as While Physics proved to be the most demanding, Chemistry was relatively scoring, and Mathematics was lengthy and time-consuming as per experts.
Regarding predictions for cut-offs and ranks based on scores, the difficulty level of the paper suggests that students may secure better ranks even with lower marks this year. The minimum qualifying marks are estimated to range between 30–33% for the General category, 27–30% for the OBC category, and 15–18% for the SC/ST categories.
Additionally, securing a minimum of 8 to 10 marks in each individual subject may be a mandatory requirement. Students scoring above 60–65% stand a chance of securing a spot within the top 500 ranks, while those scoring between 48–52% have a strong probability of making it into the top 5,000 ranks.
Physics—Lengthy, More Difficult Compared To Previous Years
According to Vinod Kumawat, Vice President of a private coaching institute, the Physics paper was overall lengthy and more difficult compared to previous years. The extensive calculations involved kept students engaged and challenged, he said adding the questions were framed in an innovative—or novel—manner.
“Notably, no questions were asked from the new topics that had been added to the syllabus. The paper placed a significantly higher weightage on the Class 12 syllabus”.
Paper 2 proved to be more difficult and lengthy than Paper 1. All questions were drawn from topics specifically designated for JEE Advanced. In the Physics section, concept-based and lengthy questions consumed a considerable amount of the students' time. There were very few direct, formula-based questions in the paper. In contrast, questions requiring multiple concepts and calculations were asked more frequently.
According to students, the difficulty level of the Physics section remained high in both shifts. Electrodynamics and Mechanics dominated the paper, and a significant number of quality questions were also drawn from Modern Physics. However, the tricky questions within the Mechanics section consumed a considerable amount of the students' time.
Chemistry—Not a Single Question From Solid State Or Real Gases
Nitin Vijay, Founder and CEO of a private coaching institute, noted that the Chemistry section offered some relief to the students. Many students remarked that Chemistry was relatively easier and presented greater opportunities for scoring, he said.
According to Vijay, Organic Chemistry questions carried a higher weightage in the paper. The Organic Chemistry component of Paper 1 was easy, while that of Paper 2 was moderate in difficulty and lengthy, he said. Most questions were based on standard reactions and multiple concepts. The Inorganic Chemistry component of Paper 1 ranged from easy to moderate in difficulty.
Paper 2 ranged from moderate to standard difficulty. All questions were drawn directly from the syllabus, and the "Block Chemistry" section carried a significant weightage. The Physical Chemistry component of Paper 1 was easy, whereas that of Paper 2 ranged from easy to moderate.
Notably, not a single question was asked from the topics of Solid State or Real Gases. All questions adhered strictly to the JEE Advanced syllabus. Organic Chemistry carried a slightly higher weightage, featuring questions involving multi-step reactions.
Meanwhile, the Physical Chemistry section contained a higher number of calculation-based numerical problems, while many questions in Inorganic Chemistry appeared to be directly based on the NCERT curriculum.
Mathematics—Solvable, Yet Lengthy
According to experts, some students described the Mathematics section as manageable, while many others found it to be the toughest section of the paper. However, the majority of students agreed that while the questions were solvable, they were quite lengthy.
On the other hand, the Mathematics paper—true to form—was both lengthy and innovative; two questions each were asked from the new topics recently added to the syllabus. The number of questions from Conic Sections and Permutations & Combinations was higher than usual.
The weightage of questions drawn from the 11th and 12th-grade syllabi was approximately equal within the paper. The number of questions on Probability and Definite Integration was lower compared to previous years. In Mathematics, the weightage of Calculus and Algebra was approximately equal, with questions on Functions and Integrals proving to be difficult.
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