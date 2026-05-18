ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Advanced 2026 Paper Analysis: Physics To Decide Rank; Lower Marks May Get You Through, Say Experts

Kota: As the JEE Advanced examination 2026 concluded on Sunday, experts have said that Physics paper will be the primary determinant for rank allocation this year given its relatively difficult level among the three subjects—Chemistry and Maths being the other two.

Immediately after the exam's completion, the organizing agency—IIT Roorkee—released the question papers on its official website. Experts from educational institutes in Kota have analyzed this paper. According to them, the difficulty level of the paper aligned closely with the mock tests conducted for preparation in Kota; consequently, students encountered many questions in the actual exam that were similar to those they had practiced.

Given its difficulty level, the Physics paper is being cited as While Physics proved to be the most demanding, Chemistry was relatively scoring, and Mathematics was lengthy and time-consuming as per experts.

Students leave an examination centre after appearing in JEE Advanced 2026 (ETV Bharat)

Regarding predictions for cut-offs and ranks based on scores, the difficulty level of the paper suggests that students may secure better ranks even with lower marks this year. The minimum qualifying marks are estimated to range between 30–33% for the General category, 27–30% for the OBC category, and 15–18% for the SC/ST categories.

Additionally, securing a minimum of 8 to 10 marks in each individual subject may be a mandatory requirement. Students scoring above 60–65% stand a chance of securing a spot within the top 500 ranks, while those scoring between 48–52% have a strong probability of making it into the top 5,000 ranks.

Physics—Lengthy, More Difficult Compared To Previous Years

According to Vinod Kumawat, Vice President of a private coaching institute, the Physics paper was overall lengthy and more difficult compared to previous years. The extensive calculations involved kept students engaged and challenged, he said adding the questions were framed in an innovative—or novel—manner.

Education expert Vinod Kumawat (Special Arrangement)

“Notably, no questions were asked from the new topics that had been added to the syllabus. The paper placed a significantly higher weightage on the Class 12 syllabus”.