‘Stay Fresh And Relaxed’: JEE Advanced 2026 Aspirants, Parents Share Experiences As Shift 1 Concludes
Strict guidelines marked JEE Advanced exam day at IIT Roorkee, with students and parents sharing experiences of preparation, exam rigor, and managing stress and challenges.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Kota: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is conducting the JEE Advanced exam on Sunday, with strict adherence to the laid-down guidelines.
The JEE Advanced paper one was already held from 9:00 AM to 12:00, while paper 2 began at 14:30 IST till 17:30 IST.
Students were allowed to enter the examination with their ID cards, admit cards, and transparent water bottles. They could also bring essential stationery items, including pens, erasers, pencils, and sharpeners. But electronic gadgets were strictly prohibited inside the examination centres.
Long queues were witnessed outside the exam venues as most candidates arrived well before the scheduled time; a few students at one or two centres in Kota arrived late and were denied entry.
ETV Bharat spoke to some students appearing for the exam and their parents, who shared their experience regarding exams and the arrangements.
Parth, a JEE Advanced aspirant, said that the exam was “highly rigorous” and that it needs a clear grasp of fundamental concepts.
“I have been preparing for the examination for two years. I am relying primarily on self-study. While specific questions rarely repeat in the exam, the underlying concepts tested tend to remain largely consistent,” he said.
A female aspirant, Vanshika, said that she arrived with a highly motivated mindset, as her primary objective was to secure a high rank.
“I have successfully cleared several stages like JEE Main; I am now aspiring to secure admission in an IIT with a top rank,” she said. “I have prepared for all three subjects—physics, chemistry, and mathematics—but I consider chemistry to be my strongest suit.”
Virendra Singh, a parent who travelled from Bihar to accompany his child to the exam centre, mentioned that he himself is a mathematics teacher.
“I have asked my son to stop studying 24 hours before the examination. I accompanied my son to the exam centre with the specific intention of ensuring that he appeared for the test in a completely fresh and relaxed state of mind,” he said.
Singh said that the day before the exam, he had taken his son to watch his favourite movie and ensured he remained cheerful and stress-free. “No pressure of any kind was placed upon him. Even now, he has simply been told to do his best with whatever he knows,” he said.
Preeti Goyal, mother of an examinee, expressed similar views, stating that she has advised her child to approach the exam with self-confidence. “I believe that if one maintains full confidence and avoids panicking, the exam will go well,” she said.
Goyal said the JEE Main serves to filter the candidates, while the advanced examination provides a thorough test of their abilities.
Another parent, Pradyuman Goyal, remarked that students had worked hard, which is the only thing within their control. “Regarding the intense heat, students must learn to adapt to the circumstances. Even if it is sunny, they must find a way to manage it. No one has any control over the weather,” he added.
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