ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Stay Fresh And Relaxed’: JEE Advanced 2026 Aspirants, Parents Share Experiences As Shift 1 Concludes

Kota: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is conducting the JEE Advanced exam on Sunday, with strict adherence to the laid-down guidelines.

The JEE Advanced paper one was already held from 9:00 AM to 12:00, while paper 2 began at 14:30 IST till 17:30 IST.

Students were allowed to enter the examination with their ID cards, admit cards, and transparent water bottles. They could also bring essential stationery items, including pens, erasers, pencils, and sharpeners. But electronic gadgets were strictly prohibited inside the examination centres.

Long queues were witnessed outside the exam venues as most candidates arrived well before the scheduled time; a few students at one or two centres in Kota arrived late and were denied entry.

ETV Bharat spoke to some students appearing for the exam and their parents, who shared their experience regarding exams and the arrangements.

Parth, a JEE Advanced aspirant, said that the exam was “highly rigorous” and that it needs a clear grasp of fundamental concepts.

“I have been preparing for the examination for two years. I am relying primarily on self-study. While specific questions rarely repeat in the exam, the underlying concepts tested tend to remain largely consistent,” he said.

A female aspirant, Vanshika, said that she arrived with a highly motivated mindset, as her primary objective was to secure a high rank.