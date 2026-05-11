JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Cards Released, Exam On May 17; Know Details
The IIT Roorkee said that candidates are permitted to wear religious symbols but if any objectionable items must be removed.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Kota: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, the gateway for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), is scheduled for May 17. IIT Roorkee has released the admit cards for over 1.8 lakh students registered to appear in this prestigious exam.
A specific schedule had already been designated for the release of the admit cards; accordingly, five links to access the admit cards were made available on the official website on Monday morning, from where candidates can download them.
Candidates can download their admit cards by using their registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number. IIT Roorkee has instructed candidates that in case of any discrepancies in their admit cards, they must immediately contact the Chairperson of the respective Zonal Coordinating IIT.
Education expert Dev Sharma explained that the two-page admit card includes a declaration form on the first page, which requires the signatures of both the student and their parent/guardian.
“The second page contains detailed instructions regarding the precautions to be observed before, during, and after the examination. On the day of the exam, students are required to carry a printout of their admit card along with one original photo ID—such as an Aadhaar Card, School ID, Voter ID Card, Driving License, PAN Card, or Passport,” he said.
Per the guidelines, candidates will be provided with a scribble pad or a set of rough-paper worksheets to solve the examination questions. They are advised to use these carefully, as under no circumstances will additional rough-paper worksheets be provided to the students.
“Candidates must take special care to hand over this scribble pad or rough-paper worksheet set to the concerned invigilator once the examination concludes. For the examination scheduled in the first shift, the reporting time begins at 7:00 AM,” per the details.
Sharma said that candidates would be granted entry into the examination venue until 8:30 AM. “They are required to bring their own pens, pencils, and erasers for the examination. Special care should be taken regarding the wearing of religious symbols,” he said.
The IIT Roorkee said that candidates are permitted to wear religious symbols; however, if any objectionable object is found attached to these symbols, it must be removed. They have been instructed not to wear amulets or similar items. It is advisable for students to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and slippers.
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