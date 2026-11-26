ETV Bharat / bharat

'Jealous' Govt Stopped Saurav Das From Travelling To Oxford: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke

Abhijeet Dipke addressing media on Constitution Day ( ETV Bharat )

Nagpur: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that the government had barred 27-year-old CJP co-convenor Saurav Das from travelling to the London School of Economics and Oxford University out of "jealousy" over his invitation to the prestigious institutions.

Speaking to the media after paying his respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on the occasion of Constitution Day, Dipke said that he, co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and Das had received invitations to UK but decided that Das would travel to London as he and Ranka would go to Maharashtra to assess the drought situation there. However, Das was stopped at the airport, he said.

"The move stemmed from jealousy. There is a person in our country who believes that he alone should be the one travelling across the globe and everything should revolve around him. A 27-year-old youth gets invited to Oxford University, while I never receive any such invitation, this is the main point. Some people travel across the world at public expense and wonder how Saurabh Das earns such international recognition," Dipke said. According to the CJP founder, they were invited to share how the protest at Jantar Mantar, conducted on paths of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, achieved such a massive success. "But this individual is a narcissist, he wants not just the country, but the entire world to revolve around him. He believes that he alone should travel across the world," Dipke added. Das approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday in this regard. The Ministry of External Affairs said Das had been issued a show-cause notice to explain discrepancies in his place of birth on his passport.