JD(U) Leaders Say BJP Leader Samrat Choudhary Is Nitish's Choice As His Successor And Son Nishant As Deputy CM; BJP Plays Safe But Politics Heat Up
JD(U) leaders close to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asserted that it has already been decided that his son Nishant Kumar would become deputy chief minister.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 6, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Patna: Senior Janata Dal (United) leaders close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted on Monday that it has already been decided that his son Nishant Kumar would become Deputy Chief Minister, while he (Nitish) himself wanted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary, currently a Deputy Chief Minister, to succeed him in the new government that would be formed in the state.
Nitish has been elected to the Rajya Sabha and will take the oath as an MP on April 10 in Delhi. He will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day. He has already resigned as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), and is expected to resign from the Chief Minister's position around April 13 or 14, paving the way for a new, BJP-led government.
Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which the BJP, JD(U )and other smaller parties are members, has convened a meeting of its legislators in Patna on April 14. It is expected to discuss the modalities of the formation of the new government after Nitish quits the Chief Minister's post.
"Nishant will become the Deputy Chief Minister. It has already been decided. Nitish ji wants Samrat to become the Chief Minister after him. He has kind of announced it on public platforms. The people also want this. Our party has no objection about him," state social welfare minister and senior JD(U) leader Madan Sahni told reporters.
Nitish, during his Samriddhi Yatra of the state last month, repeatedly projected Samrat as his successor at public meetings in different districts. He is among the frontrunners, but there has been no announcement by his own party – the BJP – in this regard.
Madan added that the pair of Samrat and Nishant at the helm of affairs would be a hit, but it was up to the BJP to decide whether he (Samrat) should become a Chief Minister or not.
Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesperson Mahesh Das asserted that only the Nitish model of governance and development would be carried out in Bihar. "Nitish will decide who will be the next Bihar Chief Minister," Mahesh added.
This is the first-time leader’s of Nitish's party have spoken clearly about his successor and who will decide it, despite the fact that he is going to be from the BJP. Till now, their statements were limited to Nitish and Nishant. In fact, several of them had been demanding that the latter succeed Nitish as the next Chief Minister.
Reacting to the statements of JD(U) leaders, BJP spokesperson Prabhakar Mishra said, "Our party and our alliance will decide about the new Chief Minister when the time comes." His stand reflected the saffron party's strategy of playing safe on the issue to ensure a smooth transition of power in the state.
However, the statements by JD(U) leaders set the political circles buzzing. Several experts saw them as pressure politics, while some saw them as signs of friction between the two ruling partners and wondered whether it would increase or decrease in the coming days.
"These statements are a part of pressure politics being adopted by the JD(U). It has always played the role of the 'big brother' in alliance, still wants to have its say, and get the 'lion's share' in the new government that would be formed sooner or later. How can leaders of any other party choose the Chief Minister on behalf of our party? Their statements are simply irrational and against the ethics of alliance," a senior Bihar BJP leader told ETV Bharat.
Another BJP leader pointed out that the JD(U) would try its best to ensure that it "gets everything in the new government that our party has got in the present government, including the posts of two Deputy Chief Ministers, and the all-important home department, which Nitish had to part with after two decades in November last year."
The NDA swept the Bihar Assembly elections held in November 2025 by winning 202 out of a total of 243 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats (it now has 88 after party president Nitin Nabin resigned as an MLA). The JD(U) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) got 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) clinched five, while Rashtriya Lok Morcha bagged seats.
With Nitish shifting to the Rajya Sabha and not keeping good health, it would be difficult for the JD(U) to have its way in the formation of the new government. In the emerging political, it could at best try to protect its image as a strong party by getting a good deal or a share in power.