ETV Bharat / bharat

JD(U) Leaders Say BJP Leader Samrat Choudhary Is Nitish's Choice As His Successor And Son Nishant As Deputy CM; BJP Plays Safe But Politics Heat Up

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary during the inauguration of the Vidhan Parishad Atithi Griha in Patna on Monday, April 6, 2026. ( IANS )

Patna: Senior Janata Dal (United) leaders close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted on Monday that it has already been decided that his son Nishant Kumar would become Deputy Chief Minister, while he (Nitish) himself wanted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary, currently a Deputy Chief Minister, to succeed him in the new government that would be formed in the state.

Nitish has been elected to the Rajya Sabha and will take the oath as an MP on April 10 in Delhi. He will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day. He has already resigned as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), and is expected to resign from the Chief Minister's position around April 13 or 14, paving the way for a new, BJP-led government.

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which the BJP, JD(U )and other smaller parties are members, has convened a meeting of its legislators in Patna on April 14. It is expected to discuss the modalities of the formation of the new government after Nitish quits the Chief Minister's post.

"Nishant will become the Deputy Chief Minister. It has already been decided. Nitish ji wants Samrat to become the Chief Minister after him. He has kind of announced it on public platforms. The people also want this. Our party has no objection about him," state social welfare minister and senior JD(U) leader Madan Sahni told reporters.

Nitish, during his Samriddhi Yatra of the state last month, repeatedly projected Samrat as his successor at public meetings in different districts. He is among the frontrunners, but there has been no announcement by his own party – the BJP – in this regard.

Madan added that the pair of Samrat and Nishant at the helm of affairs would be a hit, but it was up to the BJP to decide whether he (Samrat) should become a Chief Minister or not.

Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesperson Mahesh Das asserted that only the Nitish model of governance and development would be carried out in Bihar. "Nitish will decide who will be the next Bihar Chief Minister," Mahesh added.