Explained | JDU Grapples With Indiscipline, Sabotage And Its Future Under Shadow Of BJP
JD(U) and the BJP are in an alliance in Bihar and at the Centre. However, there is an increasing lack of coordination among the parties.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 6, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
Patna: When the Janata Dal (United) or JDU convened a closed-door meeting at its headquarters in Patna, it was ostensibly to review the defeat of three out of four of the party's candidates in the recent MLC polls.
However, one unasked question hung over the meeting held on Thursday afternoon. It was about the party's future. To make it more pertinent, JDU chief Nitish Kumar, his son and health minister Nishant Kumar, and Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, were conspicuous by their absence.
It came as a surprise because people were expecting Nitish at the meeting despite his poor health and geriatric problems. They were also hoping for the presence of Nishant as he is being seen as his successor to lead the party. Lalan was busy at a programme related to his ministry in Delhi.
However, JDU national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Bihar unit president Umesh, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, district unit presidents and other office-bearers were present on the occasion. Apart from the poor performance in the Legislative Council polls, various other issues, including party discipline, were taken up.
The discussion not only assessed the various challenges but also sent out signals about the party's future to its supporters, workers and leaders.
Indiscipline to be punished to keep the party strong
The issue of muscleman MLA from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh, was discussed in detail at the meeting. He had vehemently opposed JDU MLC candidate from Patna graduates’ constituency, Neeraj Kumar, and supported Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Anuj Kumar Singh due to alleged past differences.
However, Neeraj was re-elected to the Council. The party cracked the whip after the poll result and expelled Anant and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi. It has also written to the Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar for the revocation of his membership.
Neeraj, though unwell, was present at the meeting. The party leaders asserted that they would request the Assembly Speaker to cancel Anant’s membership of the House.
"The JDU called Patna graduates’ constituency in-charge Janardan Prasad Singh, Rafiganj MLA Pramod Kumar Singh, all district presidents and in-charges of the Council constituencies where it suffered defeat, for reports on those who worked against the party in the MLC polls or did not follow the instructions given to them," a senior JDU leader shared with ETV Bharat.
"The senior leaders took the view that allowing indiscipline to go unpunished would not only weaken the party, but also present its weak image among the people. It could not be allowed to go unpunished," he added.
However, a couple of JDU contestants did not submit any written complaint to the party leadership about sabotage in the polls. They expressed willingness to let bygones be bygones, and left any further decision on the issue to senior leaders.
BJP’s actions and friction in the NDA
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) contested all eight MLC seats – four by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and four by the JDU – that went to poll on October 23. However, it managed to win just three of them.
The JDU contestants alleged that the other NDA parties did not come out in their support and did not hold meetings in their favour.
To top it, Rahul Raj, the rebel BJP candidate who won from Saran teachers’ constituency as an independent, and Bansidhar Brijwasi, who also won as an independent from Tirhut graduates’ constituency walked over to the saffron party expressing their support.
This ruffled the feathers of the JDU as it had contested both the seats. Its candidates had been alleging sabotage, and the senior leaders also accepted the possibility of such a situation leading to their defeat.
The JDU has called for specific reports on the issue from the concerned district presidents where the elections were held and is planning to take it up with the BJP and also at a combined forum of the NDA. But, there is no immediate danger to the alliance due to the recent developments.
“There was a clear lack of coordination between the NDA constituents, and at some places they worked against our interests. Though the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls are far away, we need to resolve these differences and ensure that they do not recur. Otherwise, what is the use of an alliance?” a senior JDU leader said.
Some of the JDU leaders also remembered how the BJP had jeopardised the party’s prospects in the 2020 Assembly elections, leading to a situation where it could win only 43 of the 115 seats it contested in the 243-member House.
Absence of Nitish
It is no secret that Nitish is not in good health, but he was still expected at the meeting. But he did not register even a symbolic presence at it. His son Nishant, who is being primed to succeed him at the highest levels of the party and governance, was also not there. The same was the case of Lalan.
Nitish has been the binding force of the JDU and his presence has ensured that the party has remained intact. However, his no-show at the meeting seemed to indicate that he has moved far not only from the day-to-day political activities but also from important ones, which does not augur well for the organisation’s future.
Senior JDU leaders remembered the yesteryears when Nitish led the alliances, be it the NDA or the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), in the state. They asserted that he could never have tolerated any sabotage or backstabbing by other allies and would have effortlessly switched to other alliances or ensured exemplary punishment.
“Nitish ji is the president of our party, and all meetings happen under his guidance. He was not present, but the party’s national working president and state president were present at the meeting. Nishant ji was busy in party’s organisational work, while Lalan ji had prior engagements," JDU spokesperson Abhishek Jha told ETV Bharat.
Nishant in leadership role – a point of discord
A large section of JDU leaders and workers have been rooting for an important position for Nishant in JDU, who joined it in March but has not been given any position in it.
Nitish’s son has been serving as the health minister in Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s cabinet for the past few months, but several of his party leaders want him to become either Deputy Chief Minister or Chief Minister.
Additionally, Nishant wanted to gain experience of governance and administration, and has done so while proving his vision as the health minister. Earlier this week, he revealed that the JDU will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year as a part of the NDA.
Though the demand to put Nishant in the leadership role of the party and also the state government is often seen as a rallying point for the JDU, an effort to keep it united in the absence of an active role from Nitish, and to keep the seven per cent vote bank of Kurmis and Kushwahas with the party – none of the senior leaders have opposed it.
"Nishant has entered the hearts of the people as the chief minister. They have accepted him as their own, and the responsibility has come to him. Who is the chief minister or deputy chief minister is just a process and a formality on paper. It is a part of the ‘kaal chakra’ (wheel of time). We must understand this,” JDU MLA from Benipur, Binay Kumar Choudhary said on Friday.
His statement has heated political circles in the state, and politicians cutting across party lines are guessing whether it points to any forthcoming change at the helm in the state. Interestingly, none of the senior JDU leaders are commenting on Binay’s statement, indicating tacit support.
JDU’s future
The JDU is currently at a crossroads, which leads to strength and unity on one side, and disintegration and loss of importance on the other. The prime reason is the lack of a strong successor to Nitish, who could be acceptable to all sections and factions of the party.
Such a situation is ideal for other bigger parties – allies and opponents alike – to try to poach on it or engineer its division to further their own interests. The recent MLC polls are just an indication of how things could rapidly deteriorate for a party that kept both the BJP and RJD under its shadow for over 20 years.
However, all is not lost for the JDU yet. It has 85 MLAs and is the second largest party in the Assembly. If Nishant steps in as its leader, he could prove to be the stabilising factor for the party and keep it up as a force to reckon with, at least in Bihar.
Read More