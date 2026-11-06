ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | JDU Grapples With Indiscipline, Sabotage And Its Future Under Shadow Of BJP

JDU chief and former chief minister Nitish Kumar inspecting tourism projects in Nalanda district on Friday. Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary accompanied him ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: When the Janata Dal (United) or JDU convened a closed-door meeting at its headquarters in Patna, it was ostensibly to review the defeat of three out of four of the party's candidates in the recent MLC polls.

However, one unasked question hung over the meeting held on Thursday afternoon. It was about the party's future. To make it more pertinent, JDU chief Nitish Kumar, his son and health minister Nishant Kumar, and Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, were conspicuous by their absence.

It came as a surprise because people were expecting Nitish at the meeting despite his poor health and geriatric problems. They were also hoping for the presence of Nishant as he is being seen as his successor to lead the party. Lalan was busy at a programme related to his ministry in Delhi.

JDU chief and former chief minister Nitish Kumar inspecting tourism projects in Nalanda district on Friday. Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary accompanied him (ETV Bharat)

However, JDU national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Bihar unit president Umesh, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, district unit presidents and other office-bearers were present on the occasion. Apart from the poor performance in the Legislative Council polls, various other issues, including party discipline, were taken up.

The discussion not only assessed the various challenges but also sent out signals about the party's future to its supporters, workers and leaders.

Indiscipline to be punished to keep the party strong

The issue of muscleman MLA from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh, was discussed in detail at the meeting. He had vehemently opposed JDU MLC candidate from Patna graduates’ constituency, Neeraj Kumar, and supported Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Anuj Kumar Singh due to alleged past differences.

However, Neeraj was re-elected to the Council. The party cracked the whip after the poll result and expelled Anant and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi. It has also written to the Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar for the revocation of his membership.

Nitish Kumar's son and health minister Nishant Kumar waving to the crowd while being welcomed with a garland at a function, accompanied by JDU national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha (ETV Bharat)

Neeraj, though unwell, was present at the meeting. The party leaders asserted that they would request the Assembly Speaker to cancel Anant’s membership of the House.

"The JDU called Patna graduates’ constituency in-charge Janardan Prasad Singh, Rafiganj MLA Pramod Kumar Singh, all district presidents and in-charges of the Council constituencies where it suffered defeat, for reports on those who worked against the party in the MLC polls or did not follow the instructions given to them," a senior JDU leader shared with ETV Bharat.

"The senior leaders took the view that allowing indiscipline to go unpunished would not only weaken the party, but also present its weak image among the people. It could not be allowed to go unpunished," he added.

However, a couple of JDU contestants did not submit any written complaint to the party leadership about sabotage in the polls. They expressed willingness to let bygones be bygones, and left any further decision on the issue to senior leaders.

BJP’s actions and friction in the NDA

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) contested all eight MLC seats – four by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and four by the JDU – that went to poll on October 23. However, it managed to win just three of them.

The JDU contestants alleged that the other NDA parties did not come out in their support and did not hold meetings in their favour.

Nitish Kumar's son and health minister Nishant Kumar addressing the audience at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna. (ETV Bharat)

To top it, Rahul Raj, the rebel BJP candidate who won from Saran teachers’ constituency as an independent, and Bansidhar Brijwasi, who also won as an independent from Tirhut graduates’ constituency walked over to the saffron party expressing their support.

This ruffled the feathers of the JDU as it had contested both the seats. Its candidates had been alleging sabotage, and the senior leaders also accepted the possibility of such a situation leading to their defeat.

The JDU has called for specific reports on the issue from the concerned district presidents where the elections were held and is planning to take it up with the BJP and also at a combined forum of the NDA. But, there is no immediate danger to the alliance due to the recent developments.

“There was a clear lack of coordination between the NDA constituents, and at some places they worked against our interests. Though the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls are far away, we need to resolve these differences and ensure that they do not recur. Otherwise, what is the use of an alliance?” a senior JDU leader said.