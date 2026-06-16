ETV Bharat / bharat

JCO Among Four Soldiers Injured In Mysterious Blast At LoC In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu: Four army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were injured in a mysterious blast near the Line of Control in the Rajouri district of the Jammu Division on Tuesday, a defence official said.

Army officials said that a team of army soldiers was on patrol in the forward Kalal area of the Nowshera sector of the Line of Control when the incident happened. The soldiers were rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.