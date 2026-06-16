JCO Among Four Soldiers Injured In Mysterious Blast At LoC In Jammu And Kashmir
The soldiers were on a routine patrolling duty when the blast took place in the forward Kalal area of the Nowshera sector.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Jammu: Four army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were injured in a mysterious blast near the Line of Control in the Rajouri district of the Jammu Division on Tuesday, a defence official said.
Army officials said that a team of army soldiers was on patrol in the forward Kalal area of the Nowshera sector of the Line of Control when the incident happened. The soldiers were rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
The defense official while confirming the incident to ETV Bharat said that the cause of the mysterious blast was being ascertained. A Jammu based defense spokesperson told said that details about the incident will be shared shortly with the media. Further details about the incident are awaited.