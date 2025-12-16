ETV Bharat / bharat

On Vijay Divas, An Uplifting Story From Amritsar: Jashandeep Singh Becomes A Third Generation Armyman

Amritsar: When the city's very own Jashandeep Singh was elevated as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army, he wasn't just shining a light on Amritsar's proud legacy of service to India's defence, which is celebrating its victory over the Pakistan Army in two fronts during the war for the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

It was also a special moment for his family, as Jashandeep Singh is their third generation who is serving in the Indian Army's livery.

When Jashandeep reached home in Amritsar after his elevation, he was given a grand welcome by his family and neighbours, who played drums and sang bhangra. Amid the festive atmosphere, Lieutenant Jashandeep Singh said: "I'm very happy and proud to become a Lieutenant. Behind this success is the great contribution of my parents and family, who gave full support at every step. I am very proud that I am the third generation of my family to join the Indian Army and serve the country. I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to Punjab's youth, to work hard, come forward to serve the country, and make their family's name shine."

Jashandeep's father, retired Subedar-Major Bhupinder Singh, said: "I have served in the Indian Army for 30 years. Today, the youth are once again showing an inclination to join the Indian Army, which is a very good thing." He advised today's youth to stay in the country and rise in their profession, instead of going abroad.