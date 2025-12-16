On Vijay Divas, An Uplifting Story From Amritsar: Jashandeep Singh Becomes A Third Generation Armyman
Jashandeep Singh welcomed home as a Lieutenant in Amritsar, as Indian Army celebrates its victory over Pakistan in the war for Bangladesh's liberation in 1971.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 11:42 AM IST
Amritsar: When the city's very own Jashandeep Singh was elevated as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army, he wasn't just shining a light on Amritsar's proud legacy of service to India's defence, which is celebrating its victory over the Pakistan Army in two fronts during the war for the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.
It was also a special moment for his family, as Jashandeep Singh is their third generation who is serving in the Indian Army's livery.
When Jashandeep reached home in Amritsar after his elevation, he was given a grand welcome by his family and neighbours, who played drums and sang bhangra. Amid the festive atmosphere, Lieutenant Jashandeep Singh said: "I'm very happy and proud to become a Lieutenant. Behind this success is the great contribution of my parents and family, who gave full support at every step. I am very proud that I am the third generation of my family to join the Indian Army and serve the country. I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to Punjab's youth, to work hard, come forward to serve the country, and make their family's name shine."
Jashandeep's father, retired Subedar-Major Bhupinder Singh, said: "I have served in the Indian Army for 30 years. Today, the youth are once again showing an inclination to join the Indian Army, which is a very good thing." He advised today's youth to stay in the country and rise in their profession, instead of going abroad.
Bhupinder also said the youth should think of emigrating only after they can't achieve personal success despite working hard in India. He added, "I appeal to the Punjab government to build playgrounds in every village, so that Punjab's youth stay away from drugs, and get inspired towards sports."
He also had a word for parents in Punjab. "It's the duty of every parent to know where their child is at any given time. This is the way we can prevent our children from going down the wrong path." He added that instead of making friends outside home, parents should become friends of their children, and inspire them for a positive future.
"Once you take a step to serve the country, you should not look back. You have to forget everything and dedicate yourself to the country with all your heart. Only a person with a big heart can serve the country in the Army. This service is not so easy to perform," said retired Subedar-Major Bhupinder.
Jashandeep's mother too, expressed happiness, and said, "Today I'm proud my son has reached such a great position. He has worked hard, and our family has always backed him. I too hope the youth of Punjab take inspiration from my son and serve the country and Punjab."
Also Read: