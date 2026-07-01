Japanese PM Departs For India To Attend 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Meeting
Takaichi will land in the national capital on Wednesday evening for her three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi departed from Tokyo for India to attend the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Meeting in Delhi, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said on Wednesday.
The Embassy said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Takaichi's Visit to India, Annual Summit Meeting: Prime Minister Takaichi is departing for New Delhi. In India, she will attend the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Meeting. We wish for a safe journey to India for all members of the delegation. Preparations are in place in New Delhi to welcome everyone. We eagerly await your arrival."
#高市首相のインド訪問 #年次首脳会談— インド大使館 || India in Japan 🇮🇳 (@IndianEmbTokyo) July 1, 2026
＼＼高市首相@takaichi_sanae がニューデリーに向けて出発されます。インドでは第16回印日年次首脳会談に臨まれます。 ✈️✈️／／
代表団の皆様のインドへの旅が安全であるよう願っております。… https://t.co/8gcY15FVKW
The Japanese PM, while addressing the media before her departure, said that she aims to broaden the scope of Japan-India cooperation through public-private partnership and realise a strong economy. "In the midst of increasing uncertainty in the international situation, the importance of collaboration with India, which shares fundamental values and strategic interests, is growing ever greater," she added.
Takaichi will land in the national capital on Wednesday evening for her three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3, making this her first official visit to the country since assuming office. As per MEA, during her visit, the Japanese PM will take part in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.
インド出発前の高市総理ぶらさがり会見です。— 内閣広報官（色々投稿試し中） (@PressSec_JP) July 1, 2026
「国際情勢が不透明さを増す中で、基本的価値と戦略的利益を共有するインドとの連携の重要性は益々高まっております。…150社以上の日本の経済界関係者の方々に参加をいただき…官民一体となって日印協力の裾野を広げて、強い経済の実現を目指したい」 pic.twitter.com/WcmggESuvs
Takaichi's visit to India is expected to boost investment and innovation opportunities, strengthen economic ties and give a boost to efforts for building resilient supply chains in areas like semiconductors and critical minerals. Diplomatic sources said that the focus during the visit will also be on boosting maritime security, defence tech cooperation, and developing an "Industrial Value Chain" connecting the Bay of Bengal and Northeast India.
インドのニューデリーに向けて出発します pic.twitter.com/U2pEHJttyT— 内閣広報官（色々投稿試し中） (@PressSec_JP) July 1, 2026
The Japanese PM's participation in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. This visit follows Prime Minister Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to further enhance the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
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