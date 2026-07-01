ETV Bharat / bharat

Japanese PM Departs For India To Attend 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Meeting

The Embassy said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Takaichi's Visit to India, Annual Summit Meeting: Prime Minister Takaichi is departing for New Delhi. In India, she will attend the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Meeting. We wish for a safe journey to India for all members of the delegation. Preparations are in place in New Delhi to welcome everyone. We eagerly await your arrival."

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi departed from Tokyo for India to attend the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Meeting in Delhi, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said on Wednesday.

The Japanese PM, while addressing the media before her departure, said that she aims to broaden the scope of Japan-India cooperation through public-private partnership and realise a strong economy. "In the midst of increasing uncertainty in the international situation, the importance of collaboration with India, which shares fundamental values and strategic interests, is growing ever greater," she added.

Takaichi will land in the national capital on Wednesday evening for her three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3, making this her first official visit to the country since assuming office. As per MEA, during her visit, the Japanese PM will take part in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Takaichi's visit to India is expected to boost investment and innovation opportunities, strengthen economic ties and give a boost to efforts for building resilient supply chains in areas like semiconductors and critical minerals. Diplomatic sources said that the focus during the visit will also be on boosting maritime security, defence tech cooperation, and developing an "Industrial Value Chain" connecting the Bay of Bengal and Northeast India.

The Japanese PM's participation in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. This visit follows Prime Minister Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to further enhance the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.