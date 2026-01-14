ETV Bharat / bharat

Visiting Japanese Delegation Dazzled By Ramoji Film City, ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City on Wednesday played host to a 30-member delegation of media and entertainment professionals from Japan, who have come to explore possibilities of collaboration between the two countries in their fields.

They were given a traditional welcome at Hotel Sitara. Sailaja Kiron, the Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Funds, was present on the occasion and interacted with the members of the Japanese delegation, which was led by Hiroaki Minami, Editor-in-Chief of the COURRiER Japon magazine, which is brought out by Kodansha, along with Yoshiaki Koga, a consultant with the publishing major.

Upon arrival, they were given a presentation about the Ramoji Group and Ramoji Film City. They were briefed about Eenadu, the largest-selling Telugu daily, and the recognitions it has won over the decades. They were also informed that the Ramoji Group goes beyond news, and also promotes sports, education and culture.

The delegation was then shown a video on Ramoji Film City, and the movies shots inside it, including the Bollywood hit Chennai Express. Delegates also learnt through the presentation that the Ramoji Group runs the globally recognised and highly integrated digital news platform ETV Bharat.

The delegates were also informed about the future projects of the Ramoji Group, including new attractions for sports and tourism, a global village, a luxury holiday resort, a premier MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) venue, world-class medical and wellness sanctuary, OTT shooting sets, social media production zones, eco-tourism, night safari, water and adventure park, and a mega retail mall.

Sanjay Panda, Managing Director of IJ Kakehashi Services Private Limited, who accompanied the delegation, said India and Japan are natural partners. "The delegation comprises 20 senior executives of Japanese companies that are seeking to expand businesses in India," he said.

"For anyone in the content industry, Ramoji Film City is an unmissable destination that offers immense opportunity," he quipped. Panda thanked the leadership of the Ramoji Group for hosting the delegation.

The delegates visited Hawa Mahal inside the Film City, where they witnessed Rajasthani folk music and dance. They then visited Mayalok, where a video was shown about the films shot inside Ramoji Film City, and how they were made. Home away from home, the delegates visited the Japanese Garden, which offered them a familiar aesthetic experience.

Their next destination was ETV Bharat, the Ramoji Group's digital platform. The delegates were briefed by Bilal Bhat, Editor, ETV Bharat, about the functioning of the digital platform and how India's highly integrated newsroom delivers content in thirteen languages. He also explained to them how news is processed at the ETV Bharat headquarters, before it reaches audiences. The delegates expressed deep admiration for the efficient functioning of the newsroom.