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PM Modi, Japanese Counterpart Takaichi To Hold Annual Summit Talks In Delhi Today

Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi receives a warm welcome from Union MoS (I/C) Jitendra Singh as she arrives for her official visit, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

"We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India, and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. @takaichi_sanae," he said.

Takaichi posted on X photos of her arrival in India. Sharing her post, Modi wrote: "A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi."

Japanese PM Takaichi will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, kicking off a three-day official visit. She is visiting at Modi's invitation from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan annual summit.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit-level talks with his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, in New Delhi on Thursday, during which both sides will review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

"A very warm welcome to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan, who arrives in New Delhi on an Official Visit. PM Takaichi was received by MoS Dr Jitendra Singh. The visit marks an important step in taking forward the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan," the MEA posted while welcoming the visiting leader.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, stated that Takaichi's visit will be a "great opportunity" for both sides to advance people-to-people exchanges. Ono Keiichi made the remarks during the Japan Session of the Human Resource Mobility Forum hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Before her departure, Takaichi highlighted the importance of Japan's collaboration with India amid the current international situation."Through this visit, I hope to advance concrete cooperation with Prime Minister Modi in three key areas: deepening the Japan-India strategic partnership in light of the current international situation; promoting cooperation in economic security; and strengthening collaboration between businesses of our two countries in investment and innovation," Takaichi told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday."

On the occasion of this visit, the Japan-India Joint Economic Forum will be held with the participation of representatives from more than 150 Japanese companies and business organisations. Working together with the private sector, I hope to broaden the scope of Japan-India cooperation and realise a strong economy," she added. Takaichi stated that India and Japan share responsibility for maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

She said that she looked forward to holding discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on efforts to realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)."India, along with Japan, is one of Asia's leading democracies and shares responsibility for maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Against this backdrop, I look forward to having thorough discussions with Prime Minister Modi on efforts to realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), including cooperation through the Quad framework. Finally, as this visit is being made at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, I also hope it will provide an opportunity to further deepen the personal trust between us."During her visit, Takaichi is also scheduled to attend a business forum. This will be her first official visit to India after assuming office.