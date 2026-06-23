ETV Bharat / bharat

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi's Guwahati Visit Likely To Be Cancelled; Summit To Be Held In New Delhi

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to make her first official visit to India next month from July 1-3. Sources said on Tuesday morning that due to "logistical issues", her visit is likely to be held in New Delhi. Apart from Delhi, Guwahati was also considered as a possible venue for the visit and was offered to the Japanese side, as per the sources.

"Given PM Takaichi's domestic commitments, the window between her proposed arrival in India and her departure is quite tight. In view of this and the additional logistical issues connected to a visit outside the capital, the visit is likely to be held in Delhi," the sources said.

This would also accommodate certain programming elements which both sides are keen on to give a boost to bilateral ties, they said.

Last week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said there is a possibility of the Japanese Prime Minister visiting Guwahati on July 1 for summit-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, the Assam CM on Tuesday said, "There is a possibility of Hon'ble Prime Minister of Japan, H.E Sanae Takaichi visiting Guwahati from 1st July to hold Summit Level talks with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji in Guwahati."