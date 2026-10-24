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Jantar Mantar Violence: SC Panel To Hear Evidence On Pellet Gun Use, Harassment Of Female Protesters

File photo of the Supreme Court ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), probing the alleged violence during the July Jantar Mantar protests, will hold a two-day sitting here on October 29 and 30 to hear affected persons and record evidence on the alleged use of pellet guns and harassment of female protesters, officials said on Saturday.

The panel will hold its proceedings from 11 am onwards at its office at Shiksha Sadan, 17 Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, they said. Members of the public and anyone affected by the violence can walk in between 11.30 am and 3 pm on October 29 and 30 to submit complaints or representations, or present evidence, provided they carry valid identity documentation.

The committee will specifically examine the alleged use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protesters, as well as instances of excessive force and property damage on both sides, officials said. Chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy, the five-member panel was constituted by the apex court while hearing several petitions alleging police excesses against student protesters during the agitation spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alongside counter-allegations of violence against police personnel. The panel also comprises former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla, and retired Meghalaya Director General of Police L R Bishnoi.