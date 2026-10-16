ETV Bharat / bharat

'Jantar Mantar To Jail': CJP Protests Inspire Online Video Games

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and its National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka (unseen) arrive at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: What if marching towards Jantar Mantar meant earning 'points' by gathering crowds, dodging tear gas and water cannons, and trying to avoid detention? Scenes that unfolded on the streets of Delhi are now being recreated on screens as free online video games inspired by the Jantar Mantar protests.

From 'Jantar Mantar Chalo', where players can choose between a protester and police personnel, to 'Bhaag Neha Bhaag ', inspired by AISA president Neha Bora's attempts to reach Jantar Mantar, game creators are turning the political developments into gaming experiences.

In another game, 'Jantar Mantar to Jail', players step into the shoes of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, dodging falling jail bars and police personnel while collecting coins marked 'Accountability' and 'Democracy'.

For Suraj Kushwah, a 27-year-old Bareilly resident who created the 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' video game, the idea came while watching the news. He works at a cloud gaming company and is a tech enthusiast.

"I was watching the news and, out of sarcasm, thought of making a game around it," Kushwah told PTI.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and his knowledge of gaming, Kushwah developed the game in just one-and-a-half days. The game allows players to choose between being a protester and Delhi Police personnel. Protesters must gather people and march towards Jantar Mantar, with a larger crowd making them more powerful. Those playing as police personnel, meanwhile, must detain as many protesters as possible.

The game recreates several elements associated with the demonstrations. Tear gas slows down protesters, while water cannons provide another obstacle. Players can also dance in front of water cannons and give interviews to media personnel.

Media coverage influences the course of the game, with interviews potentially increasing a protester's influence and drawing more people into the gathering. The virtual map features locations such as police stations, detention centres, India Gate and the Badarpur border among other spots.

Kushwah said he initially shared the game on social media platforms, where it gained traction as users began making reels about it. Around 2,000 people were playing the game simultaneously on one day, while an average of 500 players regularly logged in, he said.

"I made it as a sarcastic take, but now that it is getting so much attention; I am looking at updating it further," he said.

Another game, 'Bhaag Neha Bhaag', was developed by 30-year-old Anav Nayar, a screenwriter and filmmaker who co-founded Wizloop Studios with his brother Akshay Nayar. The company focuses on content strategy, IP addresses for brands and the creative use of AI.

Nayar said the idea emerged as the brothers followed Neha Bora's attempts to reach Jantar Mantar and the repeated detentions that followed.

"We were following how Neha Bora and other protesters were trying to reach Jantar Mantar. They were detained but the very next day, they were back at the spot.