Jantar Mantar Protest Row: Press Club Seeks Action On Sexual Harassment Complaints Against Cops
The Crime Branch will examine CCTV footage, recordings and police deployment records after three journalists complained about alleged misconduct during the protest.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The controversy over the alleged sexual harassment and misconduct involving women journalists during the October 3 protest at Jantar Mantar has intensified, with the Press Club of India condemning the alleged police action and demanding immediate action against the guilty police personnel.
The Delhi Police has transferred complaints from three women journalists to the Crime Branch for an independent investigation.
In contrast, journalists, lawyers and protesters have continued to seek FIRs against the police personnel named in the complaints.
Press Club Condemns Police Action
The Press Club of India condemned Delhi Police's treatment of journalists during the Jantar Mantar protests and called for action on the complaints.
The Press Club said it was "shocked and disappointed" by the conduct of police personnel towards journalists covering the demonstrations on Friday and Saturday. It said a woman journalist had alleged that an ACP misbehaved with and molested her and that she spent hours at Parliament Street Police Station seeking registration of an FIR.
The Press Club also said journalists from independent organisations and news portals had complained of aggressive police action despite carrying press cards and identifying themselves as media personnel. Some were allegedly detained along with protesters.
The organisation said journalists should be able to work without fear and record events involving people gathering to raise public issues.
It also criticised the suspension of internet services around Jantar Mantar on Friday, saying the move disrupted the flow of information and made it harder for journalists to cover the protests. The Press Club said there was "no place for such arbitrary internet shutdowns in a democracy."
Security outside Parliament Street Police Station was strengthened on Monday morning, October 5, amid continuing protests and calls for another demonstration.
A large number of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed around the police station.
Women Journalists Allege Misconduct During Protest
Heavy barricading and police deployment were witnessed at Jantar Mantar during the protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Women journalists covering the demonstration alleged that police personnel misbehaved with them and subjected them to sexual harassment. One complainant accused a police officer of inappropriate behaviour and objectionable touching. The complaint also names an ACP-rank officer.
Following the alleged incidents, journalists, digital media creators, social organisations and political groups gathered outside Parliament Street Police Station. Members of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, other student organisations and civil rights activists continued the protest through Sunday and into the night.
Lawyers and protesters alleged that police delayed registering an FIR by citing a preliminary inquiry and examination of CCTV footage. They claimed such a delay was contrary to Supreme Court guidelines.
Crime Branch To Investigate Complaints
The Delhi Police, on its official X account, said that it had transferred the complaints from Parliament Street Police Station to the Crime Branch, given their sensitivity.
The investigating team is expected to examine CCTV footage from the protest site and nearby areas, videos recorded by journalists and eyewitnesses, mobile recordings and records of police personnel deployed at the location. Statements of the complainant journalists will also be recorded.
The allegations have emerged amid three days of protests in the national capital by opposition parties, student organisations and civil society groups demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.
On Friday, authorities detained more than 700 protesters, including AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and members of student and youth organisations, as they tried to reach Jantar Mantar. Internet services were suspended in parts of central Delhi, while entry and exit at 12 metro stations were temporarily closed as part of security arrangements.
Protesters returned to Jantar Mantar on Saturday amid heavy police deployment. Around 150 people, including AISA national president Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, were detained.
On Sunday, student groups called for a citizens' march from India Gate to Jantar Mantar, prompting further security measures across central Delhi.
Opposition parties, student organisations and civil society groups have alleged that the SIR process led to the deletion of large numbers of eligible voters from electoral rolls. The Election Commission has rejected the allegations and said it is revising according to established procedures.
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