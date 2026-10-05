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Jantar Mantar Protest Row: Press Club Seeks Action On Sexual Harassment Complaints Against Cops

Protesters outside the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi during demonstrations over alleged police misconduct. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The controversy over the alleged sexual harassment and misconduct involving women journalists during the October 3 protest at Jantar Mantar has intensified, with the Press Club of India condemning the alleged police action and demanding immediate action against the guilty police personnel.

The Delhi Police has transferred complaints from three women journalists to the Crime Branch for an independent investigation.

In contrast, journalists, lawyers and protesters have continued to seek FIRs against the police personnel named in the complaints.

Press Club Condemns Police Action

The Press Club of India condemned Delhi Police's treatment of journalists during the Jantar Mantar protests and called for action on the complaints.

The Press Club said it was "shocked and disappointed" by the conduct of police personnel towards journalists covering the demonstrations on Friday and Saturday. It said a woman journalist had alleged that an ACP misbehaved with and molested her and that she spent hours at Parliament Street Police Station seeking registration of an FIR.

The Press Club also said journalists from independent organisations and news portals had complained of aggressive police action despite carrying press cards and identifying themselves as media personnel. Some were allegedly detained along with protesters.

The organisation said journalists should be able to work without fear and record events involving people gathering to raise public issues.

It also criticised the suspension of internet services around Jantar Mantar on Friday, saying the move disrupted the flow of information and made it harder for journalists to cover the protests. The Press Club said there was "no place for such arbitrary internet shutdowns in a democracy."

Security outside Parliament Street Police Station was strengthened on Monday morning, October 5, amid continuing protests and calls for another demonstration.

A large number of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed around the police station.

Women Journalists Allege Misconduct During Protest