Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies: Kejriwal, Tikait To Meet Wangchuk; Surveillance Row Reaches Delhi HC
Political support grows for the Jantar Mantar protest demanding education reforms as Sonam Wangchuk continues a hunger strike
Published : July 16, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The agitation at Jantar Mantar demanding sweeping reforms in the country's examination system, accountability in paper leak cases, greater transparency in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan intensified on Thursday.
The peaceful protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) entered 27th day, while social activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike reached its 19th consecutive day.
The movement has drawn support from political leaders, student activists and farmer organisations. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait are scheduled to visit Jantar Mantar at 5 pm to meet Wangchuk.
Meanwhile, former JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh has approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that Delhi Police is carrying out illegal round-the-clock camera surveillance of protesters at Jantar Mantar, violating their privacy and fundamental rights.
'I Am Weaker, But I Can Continue The Struggle'
On the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike, Wangchuk released a video message saying thousands of people had urged him to end his fast because of his deteriorating health. He said several senior leaders had also appealed to him to call off the protest, while some people had even approached the court seeking directions to forcibly feed him.
Wangchuk said ending his hunger strike now would send the wrong message. He said, "If I break my fast now, the government will only receive the message that accountability is not necessary."
He said the movement was not about one individual but about millions of students and young people whose futures had been affected by flaws in the examination system and repeated paper-leak incidents.
Wangchuk said he remains under continuous medical supervision. Despite completing 18 days of fasting, most medical reports remain normal and his ECG findings are satisfactory.
He said his muscles have weakened and his strength continues to decline, but his heart and other vital body functions are still functioning properly. Wangchuk added, "My body has become weaker, but I still have the capacity to continue this struggle."
Calling upon students, parents and citizens to gather at Jantar Mantar in large numbers on July 20, Wangchuk said the event would not merely be a protest but a historic opportunity to understand and participate in democracy.
He urged schools, colleges and universities to observe the day as 'Experiential Education Day', allowing students to learn about democracy through direct participation rather than textbooks. He added that a massive public turnout would send a strong message to the government before the issue is taken up in Parliament.
Call For Nationwide Symbolic One-Day Fast
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), appealed to people across the country to observe a one-day symbolic hunger strike on Thursday. He urged supporters to fast for a day and share photographs of their empty plates on social media using the #ISupportSonam campaign.
Dipke said the movement represents not only support for Wangchuk but also a demand for accountability and reforms in the education system.
Extending support to the agitation, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the government does not appear serious about Wangchuk's deteriorating health and confirmed that he would visit Jantar Mantar on Thursday evening.
Kejriwal also backed the protest, saying his party supports examination reforms, strict action against paper-leak cases, and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Atishi will accompany him to the protest site.
Aishe Ghosh Moves Delhi High Court
In a parallel development, former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the continuous camera surveillance of protesters at Jantar Mantar. The petition, filed through advocates Subhash Chandran and Aniruddha KP, alleges that Delhi Police has installed permanent surveillance cameras to constantly monitor demonstrators.
According to the plea, women and girls are being recorded even while sleeping at night. It argues that Delhi Police has no legal authority to maintain continuous surveillance of peaceful protesters.
The petition states that Ghosh has been participating in the protest since June 20 and alleges that police cameras record demonstrators even while they are eating and resting. It further claims that some student protesters have been threatened by police personnel, who allegedly warned them that their photographs and videos would be sent to their parents and educational institutions, discouraging participation.
The plea also alleges that Delhi Police filmed women protesters even when they were drenched during heavy rain and had no shelter at Jantar Mantar, describing it as a serious violation of bodily privacy and dignity.
It further states that repeated requests seeking the legal basis for the surveillance have gone unanswered. Citing the Supreme Court's Justice K S Puttaswamy judgment on the right to privacy, the petition argues that the Delhi Police's actions violate Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.
Also Read: