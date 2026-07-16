ETV Bharat / bharat

Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies: Kejriwal, Tikait To Meet Wangchuk; Surveillance Row Reaches Delhi HC

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The agitation at Jantar Mantar demanding sweeping reforms in the country's examination system, accountability in paper leak cases, greater transparency in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan intensified on Thursday.

The peaceful protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) entered 27th day, while social activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike reached its 19th consecutive day.

The movement has drawn support from political leaders, student activists and farmer organisations. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait are scheduled to visit Jantar Mantar at 5 pm to meet Wangchuk.

Meanwhile, former JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh has approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that Delhi Police is carrying out illegal round-the-clock camera surveillance of protesters at Jantar Mantar, violating their privacy and fundamental rights.

'I Am Weaker, But I Can Continue The Struggle'

On the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike, Wangchuk released a video message saying thousands of people had urged him to end his fast because of his deteriorating health. He said several senior leaders had also appealed to him to call off the protest, while some people had even approached the court seeking directions to forcibly feed him.

Wangchuk said ending his hunger strike now would send the wrong message. He said, "If I break my fast now, the government will only receive the message that accountability is not necessary."

He said the movement was not about one individual but about millions of students and young people whose futures had been affected by flaws in the examination system and repeated paper-leak incidents.

Wangchuk said he remains under continuous medical supervision. Despite completing 18 days of fasting, most medical reports remain normal and his ECG findings are satisfactory.

He said his muscles have weakened and his strength continues to decline, but his heart and other vital body functions are still functioning properly. Wangchuk added, "My body has become weaker, but I still have the capacity to continue this struggle."

Calling upon students, parents and citizens to gather at Jantar Mantar in large numbers on July 20, Wangchuk said the event would not merely be a protest but a historic opportunity to understand and participate in democracy.

He urged schools, colleges and universities to observe the day as 'Experiential Education Day', allowing students to learn about democracy through direct participation rather than textbooks. He added that a massive public turnout would send a strong message to the government before the issue is taken up in Parliament.