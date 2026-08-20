Jantar Mantar Protest: Former SC Judge-Led Panel To Probe Police Excesses Against CJP Protestors
The bench said this HPEC was constituted considering a wide variety of factors, including the individual expertise and experience of each of its members.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 20, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has constituted a five-member High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) led by its former judge Justice R. Subhash Reddy, to examine allegations of police excesses and other issues connected with the students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last month.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, in an order uploaded today, said Justice Reddy will be chairperson of the committee, and the other members are: Justice Ravi Shankar Jha (Retd), Former Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice Shalinder Kaur (Retd), Former Judge of the Delhi High Court; Rishi Kumar Shukla, Former Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation; and Dr. LR Bishnoi, Retired Director General of Police, Meghalaya.
The bench said this HPEC was constituted considering a wide variety of factors, including the individual expertise and experience of each of its members, as well as the committee's diversity.
The bench said it is confident that the recommendations of the HPEC will be of invaluable assistance to it, and the committee will be able to undertake a comprehensive assessment of all such issues as merit due contemplation.
The bench said having perused the material placed on record by all the parties, it has been able to broadly segregate the issues emphasised by the petitioners that call for consideration as follows: the use of excessive force and violence against protestors by police authorities and other agencies, including the deployment of pellet guns, electric batons, lathi charges, and tear gas without adequate warning or proportionality, resulting in severe bodily harm and injuries, some of which are alleged to be of a grievous and lasting nature.
"The question of ensuring a proportionate and measured police response during protests, public gatherings, and peaceful assemblies, so as to strike an appropriate balance between the maintenance of public order and the constitutional right to peaceful dissent," said the bench.
"The desirability of banning the use of metallic kinetic projectiles or pellets fired from pump-action rifles or projectile-action guns, having regard to the grave and, at times, irreversible bodily harm occasioned by their deployment against protestors," it said.
It added that the committee will consider the necessity of ensuring that police and security personnel wear proper uniforms and visible nameplates at the time of effecting arrests or using force during crowd-control operations, so as to secure accountability and enable the identification of individual officers.
"An enquiry into the allegations pertaining to the monitoring and surveillance of protestors by police personnel, and the extent to which such measures, if undertaken, were consistent with the protestors’ constitutional rights to privacy and free assembly," said the bench.
It said the committee will examine the alleged incidents of targeted violence, harassment, molestation and/or any secondary victimisation directed against female protestors, which, given the gravity and sensitivity of the allegations, warrant a focused and expeditious enquiry.
"The provision of medical and other requisite support, including award of compensation, to victims of alleged police abuse, including the manner and adequacy of such support extended thus far," it said.
"Regulation of the issuance of blanket prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, so as to prevent their use as a routine or pre-emptive measure that forecloses the exercise of the right to peaceful assembly rather than as a genuine, proportionate response to a real and imminent threat to public order," the bench said.
It also said the panel will examine the establishment of strict constitutional thresholds and safeguards to prevent Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 from being invoked as an instrument to stifle political dissent and peaceful protest, thereby ensuring the provision remains confined to its intended purpose and is not permitted to operate as a chilling restraint upon constitutionally protected speech and assembly.
Regarding the injuries to police personnel, the bench said the constituted HPEC should also consider the following issues: i. The alleged use of force and violence by protestors against police officials and other security personnel, which, according to the Respondents, has been understated in the narrative advanced by the petitioners and warrants an equally rigorous and unbiased examination.
"The injuries sustained by the police forces in the course of discharging their duties, as well as the consequent mental and emotional trauma borne by their kith and kin merits due recognition and consideration on a par with the grievances raised by the petitioners," it said.
The bench said all of the issues enumerated hereinabove merit analysis by the HPEC, upon due consideration of the material and submissions placed before it by the parties. The HPEC is also at liberty to consider any other issues incidental thereto, as it may so deem fit, it added.
"It goes without saying that the HPEC constituted by us shall be empowered to enlist the assistance of forensic, technical, and domain experts in the course of its enquiry, should it view it necessary so to do," it added.
The bench said the committee shall undertake a continuous and periodic assessment of the issues enumerated hereinabove, and shall submit its interim findings periodically so as to enable this court to take appropriate measures and issue such directions as may be warranted.
The bench said it would recommend that the HPEC address certain issues on a priority basis, foremost amongst which is the matter relating to the alleged incidents of targeted violence, harassment, and molestation of female protestors.
"The HPEC may also assess the grievous harm and injury allegedly caused to protestors by police authorities and security personnel…," it observed.
The bench said these are matters that call for a measure of judicial nuance and circumspection, and merit determination by this court only upon a careful consideration of the submissions advanced before it.
"It is further clarified that the constitution of the HPEC by us shall in no way deter or debar the Police authorities or other security forces from taking administrative or disciplinary action against such of their officers as may be found to be in contravention of the rules governing their conduct," said the bench.
"Meanwhile, issue notice in all fresh matters, returnable on 10.09.2026," said the bench.
"We also deem it necessary, for clarity, to direct that the Police Authorities, Para-Military Forces, and other Investigating Agencies, who were directed vide order dated 28.07.2026, preserve all CCTV footage, drone footage, body-worn camera recordings, videography, wireless communication records, and PCR call logs pertaining to the student protests, furnish the entire record to the HPEC and extend their full cooperation," said the bench.
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