ETV Bharat / bharat

Jantar Mantar Protest: Former SC Judge-Led Panel To Probe Police Excesses Against CJP Protestors

Protesters run after security personnel (unseen) fire tear gas shells during the protest by Cockroach Janta Party near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Monday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has constituted a five-member High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) led by its former judge Justice R. Subhash Reddy, to examine allegations of police excesses and other issues connected with the students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last month.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, in an order uploaded today, said Justice Reddy will be chairperson of the committee, and the other members are: Justice Ravi Shankar Jha (Retd), Former Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice Shalinder Kaur (Retd), Former Judge of the Delhi High Court; Rishi Kumar Shukla, Former Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation; and Dr. LR Bishnoi, Retired Director General of Police, Meghalaya.

The bench said this HPEC was constituted considering a wide variety of factors, including the individual expertise and experience of each of its members, as well as the committee's diversity.

The bench said it is confident that the recommendations of the HPEC will be of invaluable assistance to it, and the committee will be able to undertake a comprehensive assessment of all such issues as merit due contemplation.

The bench said having perused the material placed on record by all the parties, it has been able to broadly segregate the issues emphasised by the petitioners that call for consideration as follows: the use of excessive force and violence against protestors by police authorities and other agencies, including the deployment of pellet guns, electric batons, lathi charges, and tear gas without adequate warning or proportionality, resulting in severe bodily harm and injuries, some of which are alleged to be of a grievous and lasting nature.

"The question of ensuring a proportionate and measured police response during protests, public gatherings, and peaceful assemblies, so as to strike an appropriate balance between the maintenance of public order and the constitutional right to peaceful dissent," said the bench.

"The desirability of banning the use of metallic kinetic projectiles or pellets fired from pump-action rifles or projectile-action guns, having regard to the grave and, at times, irreversible bodily harm occasioned by their deployment against protestors," it said.

It added that the committee will consider the necessity of ensuring that police and security personnel wear proper uniforms and visible nameplates at the time of effecting arrests or using force during crowd-control operations, so as to secure accountability and enable the identification of individual officers.

"An enquiry into the allegations pertaining to the monitoring and surveillance of protestors by police personnel, and the extent to which such measures, if undertaken, were consistent with the protestors’ constitutional rights to privacy and free assembly," said the bench.

It said the committee will examine the alleged incidents of targeted violence, harassment, molestation and/or any secondary victimisation directed against female protestors, which, given the gravity and sensitivity of the allegations, warrant a focused and expeditious enquiry.

"The provision of medical and other requisite support, including award of compensation, to victims of alleged police abuse, including the manner and adequacy of such support extended thus far," it said.

"Regulation of the issuance of blanket prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, so as to prevent their use as a routine or pre-emptive measure that forecloses the exercise of the right to peaceful assembly rather than as a genuine, proportionate response to a real and imminent threat to public order," the bench said.