Jantar Mantar Protest A Trailer, Pradhan Must Resign In 7 Days: CJP Founder Dipke
Dipke emphasised that the movement would continue to rely on peaceful methods and said the government could not ignore a united and non-violent campaign.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST|
Updated : June 7, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, on Sunday thanked the "thousands" of people who participated in the group's protest at Jantar Mantar and warned that the agitation would continue if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was not removed from office or did not resign within seven days.
In a post on X, Dipke described Saturday's demonstration as a "historic" show of strength and said it reflected growing anger among students and young people over issues related to the education system. "Yesterday, thousands of us made history. Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar showed the government a trailer of what cockroaches are capable of when we unite," he wrote.
Yesterday, thousands of us made history. Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar showed the government a trailer of what cockroaches are capable of when we unite.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 7, 2026
Most people who joined us yesterday had never participated in a protest before. But they felt emboldened by our… pic.twitter.com/eudgmDvdzC
Claiming that most people who joined the demonstration had never participated in a protest before, he added, "They felt emboldened by our collective presence to express their sheer anger and frustration at the education system," he said, while thanking supporters, including students and children, who attended the event despite the summer heat.
"Change cannot happen if we don't make our voices heard," he stated. Asserting that "this doesn't end here," Dipke accused Pradhan of wronging an entire generation. "If he is not removed or does not step down within the next 7 days, we will be forced to continue our protest on the ground," he said.
Dipke emphasised that the movement would continue to rely on peaceful methods and said the government could not ignore a united and non-violent campaign. "The government cannot touch a unified, peaceful movement. Us cockroaches don't ever need to fear them," he said.
Dipke also alleged that politics in the country over the last decade is centred around the Hindu-Muslim agenda, calling for a change in the government’s priorities and flagging unemployment as a pressing issue. Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a day after leading an agitation in Delhi, Dipke reiterated the demand for Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation amid the row over the alleged NEET paper leak and CBSE OSM glitches.
He vowed to prepare an agenda to overhaul the education system after Pradhan’s resignation. Dipke stressed that the CJP movement cannot be compared with demonstrations that occurred in some neighbouring countries, asserting that CJP is exclusively for Gen Z and it won't be associated with any political party.
"We are seeing that the country's politics has moved to the Hindu-Muslim agenda in the past 10-12 years. This issue can't provide jobs. We need to shift that focus, and the government's priorities should also change. "After Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, we will prepare an agenda for bringing changes in the education system. This will not end here because employment is also a key issue in the country," he added.
Dipke said someone should own up to the (NEET) paper leak that has impacted a large number of students. ''How can the system work efficiently if no one is taking the responsibility? If any company is facing losses because of someone, will that loss turn into profit till that person resigns?", Dipke said while justifying the demand for Pradhan's resignation.
A person is fired from a company after a couple of mistakes, but here, the papers of exams organised by the government are frequently getting leaked, he said, asking,"'How can we believe that you (government) are ready to accept mistakes till the resignation is finalised?'' He also slammed statements attributed to the profile of protesters who joined the Jantar Mantar demonstration.
''A huge crowd at Jantar Mantar and photographs speak about the people. How many people will they label as Pakistanis? Will they call the agitating students, the Opposition and media asking questions as Pakistanis?" he said without naming anybody. Are the 'IT cell' people (of the ruling parties) only Indians?" he questioned.
The remarks come a day after the CJP organised a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Pradhan's resignation. The demonstration drew participants from several states, according to the organisers, and featured speeches by students, educators and activists who criticised the Centre's handling of education-related issues.
At the protest, Dipke had alleged that the education system was failing students and called for accountability from the Union education minister. The organisers had also issued an ultimatum seeking Pradhan's resignation, warning of further agitation if their demands were not met.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest, had voiced support for the demonstrators and urged authorities to listen to the concerns being raised by students and young people.
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