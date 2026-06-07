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Jantar Mantar Protest A Trailer, Pradhan Must Resign In 7 Days: CJP Founder Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses supporters during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday, June 6, 2026. The demonstration was held to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses ( IANS )

New Delhi: Founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, on Sunday thanked the "thousands" of people who participated in the group's protest at Jantar Mantar and warned that the agitation would continue if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was not removed from office or did not resign within seven days.

In a post on X, Dipke described Saturday's demonstration as a "historic" show of strength and said it reflected growing anger among students and young people over issues related to the education system. "Yesterday, thousands of us made history. Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar showed the government a trailer of what cockroaches are capable of when we unite," he wrote.

Claiming that most people who joined the demonstration had never participated in a protest before, he added, "They felt emboldened by our collective presence to express their sheer anger and frustration at the education system," he said, while thanking supporters, including students and children, who attended the event despite the summer heat.

"Change cannot happen if we don't make our voices heard," he stated. Asserting that "this doesn't end here," Dipke accused Pradhan of wronging an entire generation. "If he is not removed or does not step down within the next 7 days, we will be forced to continue our protest on the ground," he said.

Dipke emphasised that the movement would continue to rely on peaceful methods and said the government could not ignore a united and non-violent campaign. "The government cannot touch a unified, peaceful movement. Us cockroaches don't ever need to fear them," he said.

Dipke also alleged that politics in the country over the last decade is centred around the Hindu-Muslim agenda, calling for a change in the government’s priorities and flagging unemployment as a pressing issue. Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a day after leading an agitation in Delhi, Dipke reiterated the demand for Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation amid the row over the alleged NEET paper leak and CBSE OSM glitches.