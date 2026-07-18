'Jantar Mantar Or Ramlila Maidan?' Uncertainty Looms Over J&K Statehood Protest Venue In Delhi As NC Awaits Permission
NC leaders, including Omar and Farooq Abdullah, arrive in Delhi for a sit-in protest demanding Jammu Kashmir statehood while permission for Jantar Mantar still awaited.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah, alongside several legislators and senior functionaries, arrived in New Delhi ahead of the proposed protest on Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.
The NC plans to hold a sit-in on Monday, the first day of Parliament’s monsoon session, at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Several legislators, functionaries, women, and youth leaders have already arrived in Delhi to take part in the protest. However, official permission for the demonstration at Jantar Mantar is still awaited from the Delhi authorities.
Amid this, the party is looking at Ramlila Maidan, a large ground traditionally used for staging the annual Ramlila, as an alternative venue, if permission for the Jantar Mantar site is denied due to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest there, a major designated site for holding protests in New Delhi.
“Whether they give us permission or not to protest at Jantar Mantar or Ramlila Maidan, we will still register our protest. Our objective is to convey to New Delhi that we are united in getting back our demands, including statehood,” a senior leader told ETV Bharat.
The Chief Minister had announced that they would chart an alternate plan if permission was not granted, but would not stop holding the stir. Abdullahs are expected to brief legislators for the July 20 programme.
National Conference legislator Salman Sagar appeared hopeful of getting permission and being allowed to exercise their democratic right to protest. He said NC is committed to represent aspirations of J&K people by staging the sit-in, drawing comparison with other regional political parties that he claimed are using “excuses” to stay away.
Sagar was particularly alluding to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who declined Farooq Abdullah’s invitation to join the protest. She was among 52 national and regional leaders across the country whom the NC invited to the protest.
But in a letter, the former chief minister argued that focusing on statehood alone will normalise the August 5 move, when the BJP-led central government abrogated Article 370 and split the erstwhile J&K state into two union territories.
“What is her (Mufti) roadmap? We mobilised people on July 11, and everyone came in large numbers. Their roadmap is diversionary tactics to deceive people,” Sagar told ETV Bharat from Delhi, where he, alongside his counterparts, arrived on Saturday.
He said that the statehood protest is the beginning of the long-drawn struggle for getting back their democratic rights, including statehood and Article 370. “Statehood is aimed at empowerment of people of J&K, and it will put us in a position to seek Article 370,” Sagar added.
Amid this, the protest has not been restricted to legislators and party functionaries. Youngsters at the party have arrived on their own, even ahead of the senior cadre.
NC youth president Mir Mushtaq said that almost all their young cadres are joining the protest, and they are hopeful their voice will be heard in New Delhi.
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