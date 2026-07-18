ETV Bharat / bharat

'Jantar Mantar Or Ramlila Maidan?' Uncertainty Looms Over J&K Statehood Protest Venue In Delhi As NC Awaits Permission

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah, alongside several legislators and senior functionaries, arrived in New Delhi ahead of the proposed protest on Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

The NC plans to hold a sit-in on Monday, the first day of Parliament’s monsoon session, at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Several legislators, functionaries, women, and youth leaders have already arrived in Delhi to take part in the protest. However, official permission for the demonstration at Jantar Mantar is still awaited from the Delhi authorities.

Amid this, the party is looking at Ramlila Maidan, a large ground traditionally used for staging the annual Ramlila, as an alternative venue, if permission for the Jantar Mantar site is denied due to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest there, a major designated site for holding protests in New Delhi.

“Whether they give us permission or not to protest at Jantar Mantar or Ramlila Maidan, we will still register our protest. Our objective is to convey to New Delhi that we are united in getting back our demands, including statehood,” a senior leader told ETV Bharat.

The Chief Minister had announced that they would chart an alternate plan if permission was not granted, but would not stop holding the stir. Abdullahs are expected to brief legislators for the July 20 programme.

National Conference legislator Salman Sagar appeared hopeful of getting permission and being allowed to exercise their democratic right to protest. He said NC is committed to represent aspirations of J&K people by staging the sit-in, drawing comparison with other regional political parties that he claimed are using “excuses” to stay away.