Jantar Mantar No Longer Safe For Mass Protests, Stampede Risk Too High: Delhi Police To SC
The Delhi Police argued that Jantar Mantar is in reality a public road rather than a dedicated protest site.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Defending its decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as Delhi's designated protest site, the Delhi Police Commissioner told the Supreme Court that the venue's limited capacity of around 1,500 persons poses a serious risk to public safety, warning that overcrowding creates a constant fear of stampede and heightens the possibility of clashes between protesters and law enforcement.
Arguing that Jantar Mantar is in reality a public road rather than a dedicated protest site, the police maintained that continuing to permit large-scale demonstrations there is incompatible with public order and safety.
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, in an affidavit filed in the top court, said that Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a protest site due to its limited capacity to accommodate large footfall, and its proximity to sensitive government institutions and embassies of foreign nations.
The police said the venue at Jantar Mantar has been assessed as having a maximum capacity of approximately 1,500 persons, and this figure constitutes the factual basis for examining the suitability of the existing venue in relation to public order, public safety, law and order and the regulation of gatherings.
The affidavit said the experience of implementing the existing framework has also demonstrated that enforcing restrictions at a geographically constrained location can lead to friction between the police and protesters, particularly when gatherings exceed the available capacity or participants attempt to move beyond the designated area.
The police stressed that it is of utmost importance to point out that the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site is justified and warranted
The affidavit submitted that the number of protesters seen on July 20, 2026, far exceeded the capacity and such instances are not solitary, creating a constant fear of a stampede once the crowd starts gathering around the Jantar Mantar area, i.e., Janpath and Connaught Place.
It added that such gathering leads to curbing of activities in these areas, affecting the day-to-day lives and livelihood of citizens and their right to move freely to reach important government offices or otherwise.
"It may be pointed out at the outset that Jantar Mantar is not a 'site' as understood but is, in fact, a public road. Being a public road, it ought not to have been declared as a designated protest site since it continues to be used [though with difficulty] as a public road," said the Police Commissioner.
The police noted that, on average, Jantar Mantar witnesses over 1,300 protests, demonstrations of various hues and demands, annually. "Access of emergency services like fire brigades, ambulances etc. invariably get constrained not only for the venue, but also for the neighbourhood, and thus, the general security of the area is compromised, resulting in public order issues," it added.
The Police Commissioner said that, having regard to the changed ground situation and upon due consideration of the relevant facts and circumstances, he made a conscious decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site in the interest of maintaining public order and the larger public interest.
Accordingly, three alternative protest sites have been identified and designated/redesignated for the purpose.
It was submitted that during the period from 01.08.2026 to 27.08.2026, the concerned stretch of Jantar Mantar accounted for approximately 250 distress calls, 109 FIRs relating to theft, 10 FIRs relating to motor vehicle theft, over 254 property-loss claims, 23 FIRs relating to public-order violations, rioting and defacement, and 14 cases under Sections 91, 92, 93 and 97 of the Delhi Police Act relating to public nuisance.
"The identification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site was contrary to public interest since the inception as the said location is a stretch of public road meant for the use and free movement of the public and could not appropriately have been identified and designated as a permanent protest site, thereby resulting in obstruction of the free movement of citizens," said the police.
The police stressed that the right to protest must be balanced by statutory authorities with the rights of non-protesting citizens and other members of the public, including their right to earn their livelihood, carry on their business and other activities peacefully, as well as their right to move freely within the capital city. The petitioners cannot claim any vested right to insist upon a particular site for the purpose of exercising their right to protest, it added.
The Police Commissioner said that the decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as the designated site for protests was taken after due consideration of the relevant factors and criteria for such decision-making, and upon consideration of the recommendations of the committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The affidavit said it is incorrect to state that the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue was undertaken pursuant to the order dated 09.10.2026 passed by the apex court. It added that the proposed change in the notified venue for protests had been under consideration by the deponent and the Centre for a considerable period due to changed circumstances.
The counter affidavit was filed in response to a petition by advocate Swaty Singh challenging the de-notification. Singh moved the court contending that the move to de-notify Jantar Mantar violates the fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression and to assemble peacefully under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution.
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