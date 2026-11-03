ETV Bharat / bharat

Jantar Mantar No Longer Safe For Mass Protests, Stampede Risk Too High: Delhi Police To SC

New Delhi: Defending its decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as Delhi's designated protest site, the Delhi Police Commissioner told the Supreme Court that the venue's limited capacity of around 1,500 persons poses a serious risk to public safety, warning that overcrowding creates a constant fear of stampede and heightens the possibility of clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

Arguing that Jantar Mantar is in reality a public road rather than a dedicated protest site, the police maintained that continuing to permit large-scale demonstrations there is incompatible with public order and safety.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, in an affidavit filed in the top court, said that Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a protest site due to its limited capacity to accommodate large footfall, and its proximity to sensitive government institutions and embassies of foreign nations.

The police said the venue at Jantar Mantar has been assessed as having a maximum capacity of approximately 1,500 persons, and this figure constitutes the factual basis for examining the suitability of the existing venue in relation to public order, public safety, law and order and the regulation of gatherings.

The affidavit said the experience of implementing the existing framework has also demonstrated that enforcing restrictions at a geographically constrained location can lead to friction between the police and protesters, particularly when gatherings exceed the available capacity or participants attempt to move beyond the designated area.

The police stressed that it is of utmost importance to point out that the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site is justified and warranted

The affidavit submitted that the number of protesters seen on July 20, 2026, far exceeded the capacity and such instances are not solitary, creating a constant fear of a stampede once the crowd starts gathering around the Jantar Mantar area, i.e., Janpath and Connaught Place.

It added that such gathering leads to curbing of activities in these areas, affecting the day-to-day lives and livelihood of citizens and their right to move freely to reach important government offices or otherwise.

"It may be pointed out at the outset that Jantar Mantar is not a 'site' as understood but is, in fact, a public road. Being a public road, it ought not to have been declared as a designated protest site since it continues to be used [though with difficulty] as a public road," said the Police Commissioner.

The police noted that, on average, Jantar Mantar witnesses over 1,300 protests, demonstrations of various hues and demands, annually. "Access of emergency services like fire brigades, ambulances etc. invariably get constrained not only for the venue, but also for the neighbourhood, and thus, the general security of the area is compromised, resulting in public order issues," it added.