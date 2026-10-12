ETV Bharat / bharat

Jantar Mantar No Longer Delhi's Designated Protest Site, Ramlila Maidan Among New Venues

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues and named three alternative locations for demonstrations in the national capital.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued this on October 11 as a standing order. The newly designated sites are Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi, Burari ground in North Delhi, and CBD (Central Business District) ground in Shahdara, East Delhi.

The decision follows recommendations by a committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to identify alternative venues for public demonstrations while safeguarding citizens' right to protest.

"Based on the Committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar as a protest venue has been de-notified," the Delhi Police said in an official statement.

The revised order partially modifies the earlier standing order, issued on April 28, 2022. The police said they would issue detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) separately for organising protests at the three new locations.

The move comes amid heightened security in Delhi, following calls for demonstrations against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Congress-led INDIA bloc had planned a march towards the Supreme Court to protest alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.