Jantar Mantar No Longer Delhi's Designated Protest Site, Ramlila Maidan Among New Venues
The revised order follows recommendations from a Home Ministry committee, and comes amid heightened security ahead of planned Opposition demonstrations against the Election Commission.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues and named three alternative locations for demonstrations in the national capital.
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued this on October 11 as a standing order. The newly designated sites are Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi, Burari ground in North Delhi, and CBD (Central Business District) ground in Shahdara, East Delhi.
The decision follows recommendations by a committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to identify alternative venues for public demonstrations while safeguarding citizens' right to protest.
"Based on the Committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar as a protest venue has been de-notified," the Delhi Police said in an official statement.
The revised order partially modifies the earlier standing order, issued on April 28, 2022. The police said they would issue detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) separately for organising protests at the three new locations.
The move comes amid heightened security in Delhi, following calls for demonstrations against the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The Congress-led INDIA bloc had planned a march towards the Supreme Court to protest alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Despite the venue change, security personnel continued to guard the Jantar Mantar area. Police placed barricades along access roads, while personnel monitored key intersections to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised gatherings.
Why Jantar Mantar Became A Protest Site
Jantar Mantar Road became Delhi's principal designated protest venue in 1993, replacing the Boat Club lawns near India Gate, now part of the Kartavya Path area.
The change followed a massive farmers' rally led by Mahendra Singh Tikait in 1988, which disrupted central Delhi and prompted authorities to reconsider where large demonstrations could take place.
Over the years, Jantar Mantar became a prominent venue for political movements, public campaigns and protests over social and economic issues. The latest order shifts the designated locations for such gatherings to three other parts of the capital.
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