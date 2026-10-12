ETV Bharat / bharat

Jantar Mantar Loses Protest Site Tag, Traders Welcome Move

New Delhi: Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a designated protest site in Delhi, with the Delhi Police naming Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as alternative venues for demonstrations and sit-ins.

The decision, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, has drawn support from traders who say repeated protests in the heart of the capital have disrupted businesses, kept customers away and caused significant financial losses during the crucial festive season.

The order followed recommendations by a committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to identify alternative locations where citizens could exercise their right to protest without causing widespread disruption to the public.

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) welcomed the move, calling it a practical decision that could reduce inconvenience to residents, commuters and businesses in New Delhi.

Janpath, Connaught Place Traders Count Losses

For shopkeepers in Janpath and Connaught Place, the immediate concern is the sharp decline in customers at a time when markets would ordinarily be witnessing a festive rush ahead of Diwali.

Amit Gupta, Joint Secretary of NDTA, told ETV Bharat that businesses around Jantar Mantar had suffered revenue losses in recent days while the public faced considerable inconvenience because of service disruptions, metro station closures and restricted access to New Delhi Railway Station.

Gupta said the NDTA had estimated that shops, restaurants, offices and banks had collectively suffered losses exceeding Rs 100 crore over the weekend. He added that Connaught Place businesses alone could have incurred losses of around Rs 150-200 crore after the market remained shut amid the protests.

Even after markets reopened, footfall remained low, he said, arguing that demonstrations at designated locations away from the city centre would allow people to exercise their democratic rights while minimising disruption to businesses and residents.

Nira Kukreja, a Janpath shopkeeper who said she had been running her shop in the area for around 40 years, described the situation as particularly difficult during the festive season.

"We are facing huge losses. After two days, the shop has opened today, but we can see only a few customers coming. Earlier, during Navratri, Janpath would be full of customers at this time," she told ETV Bharat.

Kukreja said customers were reluctant to venture out amid concerns over the protests and that shopkeepers were also worried about the safety of their establishments.