Jantar Mantar Loses Protest Site Tag, Traders Welcome Move
Delhi traders flag massive festive-season losses as protests disrupt markets, with Janpath witnessing a 50-60 per cent drop in footfall, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a designated protest site in Delhi, with the Delhi Police naming Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as alternative venues for demonstrations and sit-ins.
The decision, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, has drawn support from traders who say repeated protests in the heart of the capital have disrupted businesses, kept customers away and caused significant financial losses during the crucial festive season.
The order followed recommendations by a committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to identify alternative locations where citizens could exercise their right to protest without causing widespread disruption to the public.
The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) welcomed the move, calling it a practical decision that could reduce inconvenience to residents, commuters and businesses in New Delhi.
Janpath, Connaught Place Traders Count Losses
For shopkeepers in Janpath and Connaught Place, the immediate concern is the sharp decline in customers at a time when markets would ordinarily be witnessing a festive rush ahead of Diwali.
Amit Gupta, Joint Secretary of NDTA, told ETV Bharat that businesses around Jantar Mantar had suffered revenue losses in recent days while the public faced considerable inconvenience because of service disruptions, metro station closures and restricted access to New Delhi Railway Station.
Gupta said the NDTA had estimated that shops, restaurants, offices and banks had collectively suffered losses exceeding Rs 100 crore over the weekend. He added that Connaught Place businesses alone could have incurred losses of around Rs 150-200 crore after the market remained shut amid the protests.
Even after markets reopened, footfall remained low, he said, arguing that demonstrations at designated locations away from the city centre would allow people to exercise their democratic rights while minimising disruption to businesses and residents.
Nira Kukreja, a Janpath shopkeeper who said she had been running her shop in the area for around 40 years, described the situation as particularly difficult during the festive season.
"We are facing huge losses. After two days, the shop has opened today, but we can see only a few customers coming. Earlier, during Navratri, Janpath would be full of customers at this time," she told ETV Bharat.
Kukreja said customers were reluctant to venture out amid concerns over the protests and that shopkeepers were also worried about the safety of their establishments.
"Where will we eat from if we do not earn anything? I can see 55-65 per cent less crowd than usual. Now if we increase prices to recover the losses, people will not buy. The government should not allow protests in Connaught Place. There should be proper open places assigned for them so that people do not face a hole in their pockets," she said.
Sunil Garg, a footwear shop owner in Janpath, said the market had reopened but was yet to see its usual festive rush. "Our Janpath market is open today, but we are not seeing as many customers as we usually do during Navratri and before Diwali. We have seen 60 per cent less crowd," he told ETV Bharat.
The decline has also affected shoppers who have been attempting to complete their festive purchases despite concerns over the situation.
Neha Sharma, who visited Janpath to buy a “lehenga” for Dandiya nights, said her parents were worried about her safety. "I had plans with friends for Navratri dancing, so I thought I should go shopping as there is little time left. But my parents were a little scared of sending me here and kept calling me to ask if I was okay," she said.
Another student, Shreya Verma, who visited the market to buy jewellery for herself and her mother ahead of a family wedding, said the area was far less crowded than she would normally expect at this time of the year.
Business Worth Rs 2,000 Crore Hit: CTI
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has separately written to the Delhi Police Commissioner, demanding adequate security for markets and shopkeepers across the capital.
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said traders were instructed by local authorities to shut certain markets and shops during the October 10 demonstrations. He alleged that at several locations, police and administrative officials pressured traders to close their establishments, bringing business worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore to a standstill.
The organisation has urged the administration not to pressure traders into shutting markets and called on the Delhi Police to ensure that shopkeepers can conduct business without fear.
CTI General Secretary Ramesh Ahuja and Vice-President Rahul Adlakha said the festive period, particularly the days leading up to Diwali, accounts for a significant share of traders' annual earnings.
They said the traders were willing to cooperate with the police but would no longer close markets because of protests or demonstrations until Diwali. The traders' body has also stressed that ensuring market security should remain the responsibility of the police, allowing commercial establishments to remain operational even when demonstrations take place elsewhere.
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