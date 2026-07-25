ETV Bharat / bharat

Jantar Mantar Filled With Chants, Dance and Tricolours as Protesters Celebrate Pradhan's Resignation

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, with supporters, celebrate after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and took responsibility for the NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Saturday ( PTI )

New Delhi: Patriotic songs, drumbeats and chants of "Vande Mataram" echoed through Jantar Mantar on Saturday as thousands of protesters erupted in celebration after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over the NEET paper leak, calling it the first major victory of their weeks-long agitation.

The celebration continued even as, just after the meeting with Union ministers, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons said the agitation was being withdrawn with the government accepting all demands put forth by the outfit.

The protest site, which witnessed clashes, tear gas and injuries just days earlier, transformed into a scene of jubilation as protesters hugged one another, waved the tricolour, danced in circles to the song 'Chak De! India' and beat daflis while chanting slogans celebrating democracy and student unity.

Many held aloft portraits of Dr B R Ambedkar, while others recorded videos recreating a popular social media meme by pointing first to Pradhan's resignation letter on a mobile phone screen and then to the cheering crowd gathered at Jantar Mantar.

From members and volunteers on the stage to those standing at the very back of the packed gathering, protesters spontaneously joined in singing the national anthem in unison before breaking into loud cheers again. "This resignation should have happened much sooner," said Nitin, a protester, who was heading back home from the protest site.

"Sonam Wangchuk did not have to lose 11 kilograms, and people did not have to lose so much blood. The clashes, brutality and violence could have been avoided. But we are happy that Dharmendra Pradhan has finally resigned," he added.

Several protesters said the resignation marked only the beginning of their campaign. "This is only the first step. Our fight is with the system. Everybody, from the education minister to the National Testing Agency, should be held accountable," Namrata, another protester, said.

For many, the celebrations carried a deeply personal meaning.