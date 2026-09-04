ETV Bharat / bharat

Jantar Mantar Assault Case: CJP Members March To Parliament Street Police Station, Demand Action Against Culprits

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members on Friday marched from Delhi's Patel Chowk to Parliament Street police station protesting against the alleged assault on the father of a NEET student protestor during the July 20 agitation at Jantar Mantar and demanding action against self-styled Hindutva activist Swatantra Bhardwaj and all others involved in the incident.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, and other members marched to the Parliament Street police station in the morning seeking justice for Sanjay and his daughter, Nishu.

The CJP has alleged that Sanjay was staging a peaceful protest in support of NEET students when he was attacked, leaving him with serious injuries. It said that Sanjay was in a critical condition and barely survived the attack. The CJP members have urged police to investigate the statements and other facts related to the incident.