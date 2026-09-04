Jantar Mantar Assault Case: CJP Members March To Parliament Street Police Station, Demand Action Against Culprits
CJP members marched from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street police station, saying they have always stood by students and protesters since the movement's beginning.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members on Friday marched from Delhi's Patel Chowk to Parliament Street police station protesting against the alleged assault on the father of a NEET student protestor during the July 20 agitation at Jantar Mantar and demanding action against self-styled Hindutva activist Swatantra Bhardwaj and all others involved in the incident.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, and other members marched to the Parliament Street police station in the morning seeking justice for Sanjay and his daughter, Nishu.
The CJP has alleged that Sanjay was staging a peaceful protest in support of NEET students when he was attacked, leaving him with serious injuries. It said that Sanjay was in a critical condition and barely survived the attack. The CJP members have urged police to investigate the statements and other facts related to the incident.
The organisation has called for an impartial investigation into the incident and insisted that legal action be taken against anyone found involved.
CJP said that it has stood by the students and protesters since the beginning of the movement, emphasising that nobody will be left unsupported. The CJP has demanded that the Delhi Police take swift action regarding the alleged assault on Sanjay and ensure justice for his family.
Earlier on Thursday, Saurav Das had accused the Delhi Police of refusing to add stringent charges of "attempt to murder" against self-styled Hindutva activist Swatantra Bhardwaj during the July 20 protest.
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