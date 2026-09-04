Janmashtami Fervour Grips Nation; PM Modi Hails Krishna's Message Of Selfless Action, Prez Murmu Invokes Truth And Justice
The festival of Janmashtami celebrates Lord Krishna's birth and his role in upholding dharma (righteousness) and defeating evil.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Temples across the country have been resonating with devotional chants since early morning on Friday as devotees are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, with immense faith, devotion and fervour.
According to Hindu scriptures, Krishna, revered in Hinduism as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. The festival celebrates his birth and his role in upholding dharma (righteousness) and defeating evil.
On the pious occasion of Janmashtami today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people and said the divine messages of Lord Krishna carry profound inspiration for selfless action that has continuously guided humanity. "Heartiest greetings to everyone on Janmashtami! The divine messages of Lord Krishna carry a profound inspiration for selfless action, which has continuously guided humanity," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.
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आप सभी को जन्माष्टमी की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के दिव्य संदेशों में नि:स्वार्थ कर्म की अद्भुत प्रेरणा निहित है, जिसने मानवता का निरंतर मार्गदर्शन किया है। उनकी भक्ति और उपासना को समर्पित यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा और शक्ति का संचार करे, यही… pic.twitter.com/4Y3AmUg4Nm— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2026
The Prime Minister said the auspicious occasion is dedicated to the devotion and worship of Lord Krishna and expressed hope that the festival brings positivity, energy and strength into people's lives. "I pray that it infuses positivity, energy, and strength into everyone's life. Jai Shri Krishna!" he said. The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of lord Krishna.
President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to the citizens of the country and Indians residing abroad on Janmashtami. "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all Indians residing in the country and abroad," Murmu wrote in a post on X.
जन्माष्टमी के शुभ अवसर पर मैं, देश-विदेश में रह रहे सभी भारतीयों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की जीवनलीला और उनके संदेश भारतीय संस्कृति और दर्शन को संजीवनी प्रदान करते हैं। उन्होंने सत्य, धर्म, न्याय, करुणा और निष्काम कर्म का मार्ग दिखाया। आइए, इस शुभ…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 4, 2026
"The life story and messages of Lord Shri Krishna infuse vitality into Indian culture and philosophy. He showed the path of truth, righteousness, justice, compassion, and selfless action," she said.
In a post on X, Amit Shah expressed heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the sacred festival of ‘Shri Krishna Janmashtami’. May Lord Shri Krishna, the symbol of righteousness, ethics, and public welfare, continue to shower his blessings on everyone. Jai Shri Krishna, he said.
समस्त देशवासियों को ‘श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी’ के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 4, 2026
धर्म, नीति और लोककल्याण के प्रतीक योगेश्वर भगवान श्रीकृष्ण सभी पर अपनी कृपा बनाए रखें।
जय श्री कृष्ण 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g6BZLzB5tB
Similarly, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said he hopes this festival would fill the life with joy and delight.
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं और बधाई।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2026
आशा करता हूं कि यह पर्व आपके जीवन को हर्ष और उल्लास से भर दे। pic.twitter.com/pdTM9pat5G
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended greetings to all fellow countrymen on the sacred festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. May your lives always be filled with happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being - this is my heartfelt wish, he wrote in a post on X.
सभी देशवासियों को श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 4, 2026
आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि और खुशहाली बनी रहे, यही मंगलकामना है।#HappyJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/LdT0wF74ql
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