ETV Bharat / bharat

Janmashtami Fervour Grips Nation; PM Modi Hails Krishna's Message Of Selfless Action, Prez Murmu Invokes Truth And Justice

New Delhi: Temples across the country have been resonating with devotional chants since early morning on Friday as devotees are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, with immense faith, devotion and fervour.

According to Hindu scriptures, Krishna, revered in Hinduism as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. The festival celebrates his birth and his role in upholding dharma (righteousness) and defeating evil.

On the pious occasion of Janmashtami today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people and said the divine messages of Lord Krishna carry profound inspiration for selfless action that has continuously guided humanity. "Heartiest greetings to everyone on Janmashtami! The divine messages of Lord Krishna carry a profound inspiration for selfless action, which has continuously guided humanity," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Prime Minister said the auspicious occasion is dedicated to the devotion and worship of Lord Krishna and expressed hope that the festival brings positivity, energy and strength into people's lives. "I pray that it infuses positivity, energy, and strength into everyone's life. Jai Shri Krishna!" he said. The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of lord Krishna.