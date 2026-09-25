ETV Bharat / bharat

JanAI, IAEF Sign MoU To Build India-Africa AI Bridge

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based JanAI and the India-Africa Entrepreneurs Forum (IAEF) have signed a MoU to establish an India-Africa AI Bridge, aimed at creating collaboration opportunities in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and emerging technologies.

The partnership will bring together startups, entrepreneurs, investors, universities and grassroots innovators from India and Africa, according to a release issued by JanAI. The MoU, which was signed in New York, is part of JanAI's broader initiative to build a Global South Bridge for AI, entrepreneurship and grassroots innovation, the release said.

"The India-Africa AI Bridge is one of the first steps towards building that larger Global South Bridge - connecting entrepreneurs, young people, investors, universities and grassroots innovators so that we can learn from each other and build together," JanAI founder Madan Padaki said.

The partnership follows JanAI-IAEF engagement at the India Africa Entrepreneurship Forum in Cape Town in July 2026. It was announced during the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in New York.