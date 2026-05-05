'Jana Nayagan' Vijay Writes To Governor To Form Next Govt After TVK's Blockbuster Debut In Tamil Nadu Elections
Vijay's TVK, which emerged as the single largest party winning 108 of the 234 seats, is short of 10 seats to form the government.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Chennai: Following a blockbuster debut in the Tamil Nadu assembly election 2026, actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 of the 234 seats, has written to the Governor seeking time for government formation.
The TVK secured 34.92 percent of the votes in the assembly polls while the incumbent MK Stalin-led DMK, secured 24.19 percent of the votes winning 59 seats. The AIADMK, which contested the assembly elections as the opposition, secured 21.21 percent of the votes and won 47 seats.
Among the parties that contested as part of the DMK alliance, the Congress party won 5 seats; the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM], and the VCK each won 2 constituencies, and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) won 1 constituency.
சென்னை, பெரம்பூர் C. ஜோசப் விஜய் வெற்றி ✅@TVKVijayHQ pic.twitter.com/XDnzUbucWo— Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (@TVKFor_TN) May 4, 2026
In the AIADMK-led alliance, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) won 4 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) each won 1 seat.
With the TVK emerging as the single largest party, Vijay has written a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, requesting that the party be invited to form the government. Furthermore, he has stated in the letter that he would prove his majority within two weeks.
Consequently, it remains to be seen whether the Governor will request letters of support from a majority of the Members of the Legislative Assembly or grant the requested two week time frame.
Vijay's TVK is short of the 118 majority mark by 11 to form the next government. Vijay, who won two seats in the assembly election, will have to vacate one of the seats.
Read More: