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'Jana Nayagan' Vijay Writes To Governor To Form Next Govt After TVK's Blockbuster Debut In Tamil Nadu Elections

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate Vijay celebrates his party’s victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Chennai on Monday, May 04, 2026. ( IANS )

Chennai: Following a blockbuster debut in the Tamil Nadu assembly election 2026, actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 of the 234 seats, has written to the Governor seeking time for government formation.

The TVK secured 34.92 percent of the votes in the assembly polls while the incumbent MK Stalin-led DMK, secured 24.19 percent of the votes winning 59 seats. The AIADMK, which contested the assembly elections as the opposition, secured 21.21 percent of the votes and won 47 seats.

Among the parties that contested as part of the DMK alliance, the Congress party won 5 seats; the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM], and the VCK each won 2 constituencies, and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) won 1 constituency.