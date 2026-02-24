Jana Gana Mana vs Vande Mataram Is Politics, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay Is Yet To Get His Dues: Biographer
Why hasn't Bankim's complete works been translated into English, or a national-level building or museum dedicated in his name, asks Professor Amitrasudan Bhattacharya.
Bolpur: Politicking over "Vande Mataram" on its 150th anniversary, with West Bengal Assembly elections in the horizon, have once again propelled the author of the national song into the spotlight. However, one of the foremost biographers of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Professor Amitrasudan Bhattacharya, believes the Sahitya Samrat (literary emperor) is still ignored.
He alleges that even though there is a political storm in the country over Vande Mataram, there is still no English translation of the Bankim's complete works. He asks, "How will people of this country know Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay?"
Amidst the controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, standing in the Lok Sabha, addressed the literary giant as "Bankim Da" (used in Bengali to express informality, the diminution is considered disrespectful in formal occasions), adding fuel to the fire.
Yet, asks Bhattacharya, how much do the people of this country really respect Bankim Chandra? How much do they know about the author? Has the government been able to present an overarching picture of the Bengali literary giant to Indians?
Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was born on June 26, 1838, in Kanthalpara village of Naihati, North 24 Parganas. Today, his residence is preserved as Bankim Bhavan. But, apart from this, there is no national-level building, museum or library in Bankim Chandra's name, said the biographer, adding that Bankim has been consigned to the boondocks of literary stardom.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the veteran academic also said it's regretful that politics is being played on whether 'Jana Gana Mana' or 'Vande Mataram' should be sung first, in reality, it was Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore himself who had composed the original tune of 'Vande Mataram' and sang it for the first time to Bankim's approval. Tagore even published the notation of the song in the newspaper Balak during Bankim's lifetime.
Professor Bhattacharya was born in Kolkata in 1942 during the Quit India Movement. His father Bijan Bihari Bhattacharya was a research assistant to poet Rabindranath Tagore at Calcutta University, while his mother, Binapani Devi, was also close to Rabindranath.
After studying at Calcutta University, Professor Bhattacharya joined Vidya Bhavan in Visva Bharati University as a professor in 1966. Later, he became the head of the Vidya Bhavan and the Japanese department. He retired from his role as a researcher into Rabindranath in 2007, though he is still the editor of 'Visva Bharati Patrika'. He was also the founding editor of Visva Bharati's bilingual magazine 'Tosamaru', and the director of the Bankim Research Centre in Naihati.
But as an author, Professor Amitrasudan Bhattacharya is primarily known as Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's biographer, especially since 1991, when his 900-page Bankim Jiboni was published in Bengali. He has since written several other books on Bankim that are considered canonical reference material by researchers. He went on to name his house in Purbapalli, Santiniketan, as Anandamath, after Bankim's famous novel.
The Professor said he regrets that since there is no English translation of Bankim's complete works, people from parts of the country other than Bengal, or from outside India, do not have a complete picture of the literary emperor. In fact, Bhattacharya regretted that Visva Bharati has failed to translate even Rabindranath's complete works into English till today.
He said, "How will the people of India or the world know Bankim and Rabindranath? No English translation of their complete works has been done till date. If the government can't do it, that's a shame for the country. Bankim and Rabindranath have been set aside as only for Bengalis. But neither of the giants was as narrow-minded. In fact, they always generously proclaimed themselves as Indians."
"Does today's generation know many revolutionaries felt a thrill when they sang Bande Mataram to fight the British? Why don't we celebrate Bankim Jayanti every year?"
It is worth noting that Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay published Bande Mataram [as it is pronounced in Bengali] in 1882, as part of his novel Anandamath. It was first sung in the first session of the Indian National Congress in 1896 by Rabindranath Tagore. After Independence, on Republic Day in 1950, it was accorded the status of national song.
