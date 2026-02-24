ETV Bharat / bharat

Jana Gana Mana vs Vande Mataram Is Politics, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay Is Yet To Get His Dues: Biographer

Bolpur: Politicking over "Vande Mataram" on its 150th anniversary, with West Bengal Assembly elections in the horizon, have once again propelled the author of the national song into the spotlight. However, one of the foremost biographers of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Professor Amitrasudan Bhattacharya, believes the Sahitya Samrat (literary emperor) is still ignored.

He alleges that even though there is a political storm in the country over Vande Mataram, there is still no English translation of the Bankim's complete works. He asks, "How will people of this country know Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay?"

Amidst the controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, standing in the Lok Sabha, addressed the literary giant as "Bankim Da" (used in Bengali to express informality, the diminution is considered disrespectful in formal occasions), adding fuel to the fire.

Yet, asks Bhattacharya, how much do the people of this country really respect Bankim Chandra? How much do they know about the author? Has the government been able to present an overarching picture of the Bengali literary giant to Indians?

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was born on June 26, 1838, in Kanthalpara village of Naihati, North 24 Parganas. Today, his residence is preserved as Bankim Bhavan. But, apart from this, there is no national-level building, museum or library in Bankim Chandra's name, said the biographer, adding that Bankim has been consigned to the boondocks of literary stardom.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the veteran academic also said it's regretful that politics is being played on whether 'Jana Gana Mana' or 'Vande Mataram' should be sung first, in reality, it was Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore himself who had composed the original tune of 'Vande Mataram' and sang it for the first time to Bankim's approval. Tagore even published the notation of the song in the newspaper Balak during Bankim's lifetime.

Professor Bhattacharya was born in Kolkata in 1942 during the Quit India Movement. His father Bijan Bihari Bhattacharya was a research assistant to poet Rabindranath Tagore at Calcutta University, while his mother, Binapani Devi, was also close to Rabindranath.