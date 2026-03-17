ETV Bharat / bharat

Jan Vishwas Bill Withdrawn From Lok Sabha, To Be Reintroduced After Changes

New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday withdrew the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, after seeking the Lok Sabha’s permission. The move follows the submission of the Select Committee’s report on the Bill.

The Bill aimed to amend several laws to decriminalise and rationalise offences, with the broader goal of promoting trust-based governance.

According to officials, the Bill will be reintroduced after incorporating the recommendations of the Lok Sabha Select Committee. As per parliamentary procedure, a pending bill can be withdrawn with the House’s approval, while an existing law can only be repealed through a separate repealing bill.

The Bill was originally introduced to amend certain laws to decriminalise minor offences and streamline compliance, in line with the government’s push for ease of living and ease of doing business. Piyush Goyal had introduced it in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in 2025.