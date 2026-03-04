ETV Bharat / bharat

Jamtara Redux: Cyber Fraud Ring Busted In Patna, Used Name Of Mahanagar Gas To Make Victims Install APK File In Phones

Patna: The Cyber ​​Police Station in Bihar's capital Patna has achieved a major success. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested four members of an interstate cyber fraud gang from New Jaganpura, under ​​the Ramakrishna Nagar police station. The gang has been accused of defrauding people across the country under the guise of providing and disconnecting Mahanagar Gas connections. Three of the arrested accused are residents of Jamtara, Jharkhand, and one is a mastermind from Maharashtra.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Gultan Yadav, Arun Mandal and Pankaj Kumar, all residents of Jamtara district in Jharkhand. The gang leader, Sridhar, has also been arrested. He is said to be a resident of Pune, Maharashtra. All the accused had been operating this fraudulent business for the past 5-6 months from a rented flat in New Jaganpura, Patna.

Investigations have revealed that the gang use to call people, promising to provide them with Mahanagar Gas connections or threatening to disconnect them. They then sent an APK file to customers. As soon as the victim installed the file on their mobile phone, the fraudsters gained access to their bank account and confidential mobile information, and siphoned off money from the account.

During the technical investigation, police discovered that cyber fraud cases have been registered against the gang in approximately 20 states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Police estimate that this gang has committed fraud worth crores of rupees so far.