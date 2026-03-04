Jamtara Redux: Cyber Fraud Ring Busted In Patna, Used Name Of Mahanagar Gas To Make Victims Install APK File In Phones
Gang of four arrested hit victims across 20 states, cops hunting for masterminds who provided phone numbers via Telegram.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Patna: The Cyber Police Station in Bihar's capital Patna has achieved a major success. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested four members of an interstate cyber fraud gang from New Jaganpura, under the Ramakrishna Nagar police station. The gang has been accused of defrauding people across the country under the guise of providing and disconnecting Mahanagar Gas connections. Three of the arrested accused are residents of Jamtara, Jharkhand, and one is a mastermind from Maharashtra.
According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Gultan Yadav, Arun Mandal and Pankaj Kumar, all residents of Jamtara district in Jharkhand. The gang leader, Sridhar, has also been arrested. He is said to be a resident of Pune, Maharashtra. All the accused had been operating this fraudulent business for the past 5-6 months from a rented flat in New Jaganpura, Patna.
Investigations have revealed that the gang use to call people, promising to provide them with Mahanagar Gas connections or threatening to disconnect them. They then sent an APK file to customers. As soon as the victim installed the file on their mobile phone, the fraudsters gained access to their bank account and confidential mobile information, and siphoned off money from the account.
During the technical investigation, police discovered that cyber fraud cases have been registered against the gang in approximately 20 states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Police estimate that this gang has committed fraud worth crores of rupees so far.
Cyber DSP and Station House Officer Nitish Chandra Dharia stated that 18 mobile phones were recovered from the accused at the time of the arrest. During interrogation, the criminals admitted to being involved in cyber fraud for the past 4-5 years, and having previously been jailed. After being released from jail, they reestablished their organised fraud network.
"This gang used to obtain people's data through Telegram. They were provided with mobile numbers and other personal information, with which they used to target people. Police are now searching for the main masterminds who were supplying the data to this gang," said Nitish Chand Dhariya, Cyber DSP, Patna.
Currently, the police are conducting forensic examinations of all recovered mobile phones and examining bank account transaction details. Contact has also been established with the police in other states to completely dismantle the gang's network. Further investigation is underway.
